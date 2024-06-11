Mach7 Technologies Advances Enterprise Imaging and Brings Industry Experts Together at SiiM24

A universal viewing, diagnostic workflow and data management platform that takes healthcare from silos to synergy with an Enterprise Imaging solution that unifies patient information.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare organizations, is pleased to announce its participation at the SiiM24 Annual Meeting + InformaticsTECH Expo to be held in National Harbor, Maryland from June 27-29.

At SiiM24, Mach7 will showcase its innovative Enterprise Imaging Solution consisting of the industry-leading eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, workflow orchestration applications and powerful enterprise data management platform – led by an all-new enhanced Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA).

Mach7 will host customers, partners, and key industry thought leaders at its booth (#303-305) in the SiiM24 Expo Hall throughout the conference. Here, visitors will be able to explore Mach7's latest eUnity and VNA release enhancements and capabilities, as well as meet with experts to discuss how Mach7 can play a key role in helping to shape the future of enterprise imaging and informatics at their organizations.

Mach7's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lampron, said, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with healthcare IT professionals at SiiM24 to showcase the latest developments in Mach7's imaging technology platform and highlight the value we can offer to enhance patient outcomes. We also look forward to having deeper discussions around current healthcare challenges, needs, and trends in medical imaging."

In addition to highlighting its uniquely independent imaging informatics software solutions, Mach7 will be hosting an Industry Connect educational session on June 28th at 3:00pm EST (session #3019). The event, Journey to the Cloud: A Snapshot of Market Progress, will feature a panel of subject matter experts to provide a breadth of context and insight:

Donovan Reid , Associate Director of Clinical Imaging Group, Penn Medicine, University of Penn Health System

, Associate Director of Clinical Imaging Group, Penn Medicine, University of Penn Health System Erik Anderson , Regional Team Lead, Clinical Applications, University of Michigan Health West & Sparrow Health System

, Regional Team Lead, Clinical Applications, Health West & Sparrow Health System Matt Long , CEO, YOUnified Health

"We look forward to participating in this discussion and to provide our insight and perspectives into the challenges and opportunities presented with the introduction of the latest cloud technologies and capabilities," Erik Anderson commented.

Mach7's purpose is to enable exceptional patient care by empowering healthcare providers to make more informed decisions. At SiiM24, the company will highlight its Enterprise Imaging offerings to depict how it meets this purpose for healthcare providers and patients across the healthcare spectrum.

"Mach7 has a unique opportunity to showcase its innovative data storage, management and image viewing solutions to healthcare IT decision makers at SiiM24. I am pleased to contribute to the dialogue around cloud strategies and offer my perspectives on medical imaging informatics in the modern patient care landscape," said YOUnified Health CEO Matt Long.

To schedule a demonstration of Mach7's enterprise imaging solution at SiiM24, please visit the company's website at www.mach7t.com/SiiM24.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t.com for more information.

