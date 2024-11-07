Mach7 Technologies joins the AWS Partner Network to strengthen its Enterprise Imaging platform with leading cloud technologies

By joining the AWS Partner Network, Mach7's eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer will leverage one of the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud solutions, offering fully featured services from data centers globally.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

By joining the APN, Mach7 can leverage AWS services to access patient information across the healthcare enterprise.

Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7, said, "Mach7's purpose is to enable exceptional patient care by empowering providers to make more informed decisions. An important aspect of this is to ensure clinicians have access to a patient's comprehensive imaging history. Cloud enablement through AWS allows us to achieve this purpose by accessing massive amounts of data regardless of data source or imaging acquisition location. Mach7 is pleased to be part of the AWS Partner Network to satisfy our customers cloud requirements and strengthen our core enterprise imaging capabilities to drive high quality patient care and lower costs."

Mach7's enterprise imaging offerings allow healthcare professionals to aggregate, manage and visualize imaging data across their organization. It gives customers a connected, vendor neutral enterprise imaging infrastructure built on a modern technology stack to enable growth, adaptation, and innovation. The platform enables high interoperability, scalability, and performance to ensure imaging data is available wherever needed. Connectivity through AWS will further augment Mach7's ability to give healthcare providers a complete view of the patient's imaging history to promote diagnostic confidence to drive patient care treatment plans and enable better patient outcomes.

Mach7 on AWS allows access to a patient's imaging data and associated information regardless of originating acquisition location or data source. It also allows for visualization of these studies within the Mach7 eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer for diagnostic interpretation or clinical review. For the healthcare provider this means a patient's images and associated relevant prior studies from across the enterprise (multi-department, multi-ology) may be accessed under one unified viewing platform anytime, anywhere. It further gives customers the flexibility to implement and utilize support for on-premise, cloud or hybrid cloud/on-premise environments.

As an APN member, Mach7 joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than two hundred countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About Mach7 Technologies:

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t.com for more information.

About AWS:

