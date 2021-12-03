Mach7 Technologies partners with ImageMover to deliver encounter-based imaging within its Enterprise Imaging Solution

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a leading provider of data management and enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced its partnership with ImageMover. ImageMover is a medical software company that provides solutions to capture point-of-care medical imaging through provider-focused EHR integrated workflows to complete the patient's imaging record.

The partnership provides Mach7 customers an optimized end-to-end solution to capture, archive, and view DICOM and Non-DICOM encounter-based images anytime and anywhere. This will give clinicians access to a complete and comprehensive view of a patient's medical imaging history to support clinical decisions and improve diagnostic confidence.

ImageMover CEO, Kevin Houlihan states, "Medical images play an increasingly important role in value-driven care. With Mach7, we are able to deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution with encounter-based imaging workflows, enterprise data management, and EHR-driven image review with their industry-leading enterprise diagnostic viewer."

The Mach7 and ImageMover partnership further allows healthcare organizations to capture, store and view DICOM and non-DICOM images acquired from traditional modalities as well as mobile devices, cameras and image acquisition entry points, which enables the support of multi-specialty clinical workflows such as point-of-care ultrasound, endoscopy, dermatology and wound care.

"In today's healthcare landscape, multi-media content has increased in both importance and spectrum of use. Medical specialties are increasingly using some form of imaging in their practice," says Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7. "The integrated Mach7-ImageMover solution will bring all medical images and videos, including services lines beyond Radiology and Cardiology, into the enterprise imaging archive."

Lampron further states that the goal of combining the breakthrough Mach7 VNA and zero-footprint enterprise diagnostic viewer with the ImageMover solution is to provide a seamless workflow in which all the necessary imaging data to perform clinical analysis and deliver a definitive patient diagnosis is available at the physicians' fingertips.

"The agreement with ImageMover will give the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution an embedded encounter-based workflow integrated into the electronic health record to leverage and display images from across the enterprise. This will provide considerable differentiated value to our customers."

To learn more about Mach7's Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, visit https://www.mach7t.com/.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they're in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

About ImageMover

ImageMoverMD is a medical software company that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ an exclusive, patented approach to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. For more information, visit ImageMoverMD.com and follow ImageMover on Twitter @ImageMoverMD.

