Mach7 Technologies recognized as a top performer in the 2023 Best in KLAS Report

For the second year in a row, healthcare providers rate Mach7 Technologies favorably in the Universal Viewer market segment, allowing it to achieve 'top performer' status as defined by KLAS Research.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, was identified in the Best in KLAS 2023 Software & Services Report as a 'top performer' by being rated as one of the top three vendors in overall performance for the Universal Viewer segment. Mach7 achieved an overall #2 position in the Universal Viewer market segment, which is part of the Imaging Systems category.

Within the same segment, KLAS highlighted a notable performance by Mach7; when asked, "Would you buy again?", 96% of customer respondents answered "Yes." Mach7 believes this result reflects its success in developing an innovative enterprise diagnostic viewer, known as eUnity, that effectively meets the needs of multiple roles within a healthcare organization.

According to KLAS, qualifying solutions in the Universal Viewer segment are those that can be used "for referential and/or diagnostic viewing…" and "…enable viewing of images from third-party imaging systems and/or across multiple service lines (e.g., radiology, cardiology, pathology, wound care)." Provider organizations must verify to KLAS a solution is used for at least two different clinical service lines to qualify for the Universal Viewer segment.

KLAS Research is a company that seeks to provide accurate, honest, and impartial insights into the healthcare IT industry. Considered by many to be the preeminent healthcare IT research firm in the United States, their annual Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. Solution Comparison scores and ratings were based on customer responses to numeric ratings questions and yes/no questions, all weighted equally. You can learn more about KLAS on their website, klasresearch.com.

In addition to Mach7's favorable scoring in the Universal Viewer segment, the Mach7 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) was ranked with the most prevalent industry leading VNA vendors in the Solutions Comparison rankings.

Mach7's customers provided positive comments and input to KLAS, examples of which include:

Director, on Mach7's technology: "eUnity just works, and it works really well. It is a very stable product, and it doesn't cause us issues. Everything in the system is available to view. We have been able to integrate eUnity seamlessly with our patient portal. That has been very helpful. We recently implemented a DICOM download functionality that will allow us to replace some of the CDs from our imaging library. I am very excited about that and about the vendor's engagement and use of DICOMweb services. The product works well, and we are moving forward with it." January 2023

Manager, on why they selected Mach7: "In the requirements that we defined, eUnity was clearly the front-runner. The decision process wasn't too complicated. We wanted a zero-footprint system that would work on our browsers. We wanted it to have its own cache and to be able to use DICOM functionality to access images from our VNA archive, and the system needed to support multifactor authentication. From a usability standpoint, eUnity was favorable over its competition. Also, some of our physicians had been exposed to eUnity already." June 2022

Director, on functionality and upgrades: "One of eUnity's strengths is its very small infrastructure footprint. That has had a positive impact on our ROI and is represented in a reduction of price per procedure. Another strength is the product's integration capabilities. During the implementation, eUnity was able to tie into all of the existing PACS solutions that we had. So we were able to bring that up first before we brought it up diagnostically to the radiologist." March 2022

CIO, on functionality and upgrades: "Mach7 Technologies is really configurable. It allows us to do things that other VNAs haven't been able to do. We interact with other vendors' VNAs at other locations, and those VNAs don't have any of the same flexibility that we have in Mach7 Technologies' system. We couldn't do what we do without Mach7 Technologies' system." January 2023

Director, on ROI/Cost: "One of the solution's strengths is its sheer processing power for a very small infrastructure footprint. That is where a lot of our savings have come from. It is quite astonishing that we can process large studies at the rate and volume that we do." May 2022

Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7, stated, "We are once again honored to be recognized as a 'top performer' for the second year in a row in the Best in KLAS Software & Services report. This result reflects our company's continuous focus on customer satisfaction and delivering innovative products and services that improve efficiencies, reduce costs and impact patient care. Mach7 has always been an innovative technology company, but it's really our employees' unique ability to connect with our customers as a trusted partner that presents the greatest value. We will continue to put our customers first and I am extremely proud of the tireless work of our employees as we seek to shape the future of healthcare."

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging systems provider that develops innovative image management and viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. The core of these offerings is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution, encompassing Enterprise Data Management, Enterprise Diagnostic Viewing and Diagnostic Workflow applications. Mach7's Enterprise Data Management solution, consisting of a powerful Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and data administration tools, allows for the fast storage, access, retrieval and viewing of images across a healthcare network with connectivity to the Cloud. In July 2020, Mach7 acquired Client Outlook and the eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewing technology to augment Mach7's Enterprise Data Management and Diagnostic Workflow applications. eUnity is a zero-footprint, FDA-approved, image viewing solution that makes images accessible on any workstation. This offers healthcare professionals consolidated access to all patient images and data, ensuring clinical staff have timely access to the right information to diagnose and treat patients. Uniquely, the company also gives customers independence to deploy its solutions either on a component's basis or in a unified comprehensive platform. Mach7 has built a global network of diverse customers that range from expansive Integrated Delivery Networks, National Health Systems, medical research facilities, and large academic medical institutions to regional community hospitals, private radiology practices, and independent provider groups. Visit Mach7t.com.

