Mach7 Technologies selected as a solution provider for Veterans Health Administration's National Teleradiology Program NextGen PACS

Mach7 reaches a momentous landmark, to provide its Vendor Neutral Archive, eUnity Diagnostic Viewer and Professional Services to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) as part of the VHA's National Teleradiology Program (NTP)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare organizations, is pleased to announce its participation in the Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) National Teleradiology Program (NTP). As part of this multi-phased contract, Mach7 will provide its well-established Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and industry leading eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer to help form the core workflow of the NTP NextGen Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) architecture.

The VHA NTP is the Veterans Affairs' in-house teleradiology service which has been providing 24/7 service to VHA facilities for over a decade. It currently supports 125 unique sites across all 18 Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs). As defined by the VHA requirements, the NTP seeks a best of breed, next generation PACS ("NextGen PACS") that is designed, deployed, and optimized for its teleradiology workflow and reading environment. The award also provides the option for future VISNs to join the NextGen PACS.

The VHA offer was awarded to Frontier Acquisitions, LLC, which is a prime vendor based out of San Antonio, Texas. Frontier selected Nuance to provide Voice Recognition and Diagnostic Radiology Workflow, Mach7 Technologies as the Diagnostic Viewer and Vendor Neutral Archive, Blackford (blackfordanalysis.com) to incorporate Adaptive Intelligence (AI) Technology and Microsoft Corporation to provide it's Azure Cloud Computing Platform.

As a technology provider to the NTP, Mach7 believes its strengths in interoperability, cloud computing enablement and seamless AI application integration play a key role in contributing to an interconnected healthcare information landscape. With the national teleradiology program being hosted in the cloud, this stands as a practical testament to its contribution to improved medical information accessibility. By utilizing cloud technology, Mach7 sees an opportunity to help bridge the gap between patients and radiologists, enabling swift and accurate diagnoses regardless of physical location. This aspect also allows for flexibility and additional scalability for future implementations.

Mach7 shall meet the NTP's AI specifications via a partnership with Blackford. Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with ground-breaking technology vendors. The Blackford platform provides access to over 100 best-of-breed AI applications, enabling tailored best-fit AI solutions to leading healthcare institutions across the US and around the world.

"Blackford is committed to delivering AI solutions that broaden clinical and operational AI usage and drive additional value for healthcare providers and their patients," said Blackford CEO Ben Panter. "We're delighted to partner with Frontier, Mach7 and the other solution providers to provide our tried-and-tested AI platform and solution expertise to the VHA NTP and the American Veterans they support."

NTP's NextGen PACS program will incorporate two major phases into the overall project: 1) full NTP PACS deployment and implementation, and 2) expansion of the NTP PACS to Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs).

Within the framework of this implementation, Mach7 brings to the forefront core market differentiators and value around the adoption of advanced imaging technologies that provide unique independence and long-term sustainability. The VHA NTP award, through Frontier, is a tremendous opportunity for Mach7 to deliver and showcase its unique Enterprise Imaging Solution with strong interoperability to the VHA's existing and newly deployed imaging systems. This distinctive enterprise-driven architecture will grant the VHA the ability to leverage its existing medical systems while not being tied to a single vendor's proprietary ecosystem.

Mach7's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lampron, said, "As a veteran myself, I am extremely proud that Mach7 has been given the honor to do its part in supporting our veterans. Beyond the incredible privilege of serving this very special part of our community, this opportunity will allow us to significantly expand our footprint into the US public health sector. I look forward to working with Frontier and other solution providers to build a market leading, next-generation PACS that will assist the VHA in meeting its core mission of honoring America's Veterans by providing exceptional healthcare that improves their health and well-being."

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t.com for more information.

