Mach7 Technologies Sets the Stage for the Future of Patient Imaging at RSNA 2024

Highlighted by the launch of UnityVue, a next-generation radiology reading solution, Mach7 will showcase Enterprise Imaging that connects clinicians and patients to enable exceptional care.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare organizations, will celebrate the launch of UnityVue, a landmark radiology software platform, as well as display advances in its industry-leading Enterprise Imaging offerings at RSNA 2024 in Chicago, IL from December 1st to 4th.

At RSNA 2024, Mach7 will showcase its heralded eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, powerful data management solution (Vendor Neutral Archive and Communication Workflow Engine), advanced Workflow Orchestration applications and the all new UnityVue software platform.

Mach7 will host customers, partners, and key industry thought leaders at its booth (#3953) as part of the Technical Exhibits in the McCormick Place Convention Center, South Hall Level 3. Here, visitors will be able to explore Mach7's newest offering, UnityVue, a transformative software application that offers radiologists a comprehensive platform that streamlines workflows, supports decision making, and modernizes the entire study interpretation process. Visitors will also be able to see live demonstrations of Mach7's latest eUnity and VNA enhancements and capabilities.

Mach7's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lampron, said, "RSNA 2024 is always an important forum for Mach7 to display our latest enterprise imaging innovations and advanced product capabilities to healthcare professionals from around the globe. This year is particularly exciting for us as we will be highlighting our new UnityVue product launch. UnityVue provides a fully integrated environment where radiologists can access what they need in one place—from advanced image viewing and interpretation to AI-driven workflow management—all within a cloud-enabled, zero-footprint solution."

At RSNA 2024 Mach7 will meet with healthcare experts and industry leaders to discuss how the company can play a key role in helping to shape the future of enterprise imaging and informatics at their organizations.

Lampron added, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with healthcare professionals at RSNA 2024 to showcase the latest developments in imaging technology and highlight the value we offer to providers to enhance patient outcomes and support exceptional patient care. We also look forward to having engaged discussions around current healthcare challenges, needs, and trends in medical imaging."

To schedule a demonstration of Mach7's enterprise imaging solution at RSNA 2024, please visit the company's website at https://www.mach7t.com/rsna24.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Bob Tranchida

VP of Marketing, Mach7 Technologies

802-861-7745

[email protected]

SOURCE Mach7 Technologies