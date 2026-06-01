Mach7 Technologies to Showcase Enterprise Imaging Innovation and New eUnity Digital Pathology Capabilities at SIIM26

Company to highlight enterprise imaging workflows, enterprise viewing, and digital pathology capabilities at Booth 608

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T), a provider of enterprise imaging solutions, today announced its participation in the SIIM26 Annual Meeting + InformaticsTECH Expo, taking place June 10–12, 2026, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At Booth 608, Mach7 will showcase enterprise imaging solutions designed to help healthcare organizations manage, access, and share medical imaging across the enterprise. Demonstrations and discussions will focus on enterprise imaging workflows, enterprise viewing with Mach7 eUnity, workflow orchestration, VNA modernization strategies, image acquisition workflows, interoperability, and digital pathology capabilities.*

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about recent enhancements to Mach7 eUnity, including capabilities designed to support enterprise imaging workflows across additional imaging specialties, including digital pathology.*

In addition to demonstrations and customer meetings, Mach7 will participate in the SIIM26 educational program through the Industry Connect Session, "Beyond the Monolith: Integrating Pathology and other Ologies into a Specialized Enterprise Imaging Strategy." The session will be moderated by Mike Moore, Vice President, Growth, Market Development, and Customer Success, and feature Mach7 product leaders discussing approaches to supporting specialized clinical workflows while advancing enterprise imaging strategies.

"Healthcare organizations continue to face growing complexity as imaging volumes increase and workflows span more specialties, systems, and locations," said Teri Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Mach7 Technologies. "SIIM provides an important opportunity to engage with customers, partners, and industry leaders about practical approaches to enterprise imaging modernization and supporting efficient access to imaging information across the healthcare enterprise."

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a provider of enterprise imaging solutions that help healthcare organizations manage, access, and share medical imaging across the enterprise. The Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Platform helps organizations consolidate imaging data, streamline workflows, and improve access to clinical information across departments and care settings.

*Digital pathology functionality is currently available only in the United States and is intended for reference and referral use only, not for primary diagnosis. Product availability may vary by market and is subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

Mike Moore

Vice President, Growth, Market Development, and Customer Success

Mach7 Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Mach7 Technologies