Mach7 Welcomes New Reconstructed PACS Customer, Announces Customer Expansions and Customer Go Lives

Mach7 is delighted to welcome El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California as their newest customer. The hospital has purchased Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Platform with eUnity image viewing solution to support their enterprise imaging goals including: high reliability and performance, superior interoperability and flexible scalability. The solution enables a best-of-breed reconstructed PACS solution with Mach7 as the foundation to manage clinical workflows, store DICOM and non-DICOM studies, view images across the enterprise and migrate images from legacy systems. Mach7 will integrate seamlessly with El Camino Hospital's diagnostic viewer. The solution replaces their legacy systems and establishes a modern and technologically advanced data management infrastructure to support their future needs.

In addition, several existing Mach7 customers expanded their relationship with Mach7:

University of Virginia Health System extended their contract for Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Platform.

University of Pennsylvania Health System purchased an expansion for Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Platform and Clinical Viewer.

Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center purchased additional migration services to their Mach7 VNA.

MaineHealth added a custom adapter for Mach7 Communication Workflow Engine to improve faxing workflow.

Milestones Reached

Adventist Health West ( California ) recently implemented the Mach7 platform to exchange health information between disparate radiology and cardiology information systems. Mach7's rules based engine graphically enables administrators to dynamically identify and automatically distribute the health information to the most appropriate department and specialist. As the health information is exchanged, Mach7's platform localizes the data for consumption.

Michigan State University is now providing teleradiology services to imaging centers using the power of Mach7. This project is an example of a well-defined workflow with a technically savvy and dedicated customer team resulting in a 13-week implementation time from project kick-off to go-live.

Michael Jackman, Mach7 CEO said "Mach7 continues to deliver on our value proposition providing solutions that transform data into intelligence. The success and continued support of our customers is a testament to the power and breadth of Mach7 solutions and our vision for our next generation platform: Sage Data Services Platform. With a platform approach to reconstructing PACS, customers are realizing cost savings, eliminating legacy contracts, and harmonizing clinical workflows."

About Mach7 Technologies:

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops a secure data services platform, Sage, that improves business, operational and patient outcomes. Sage provides an interoperable foundation to manage patient data and host an ecosystem of apps. Deliver solutions including PACS, enterprise imaging workflows, vendor neutral archiving (VNA), artificial intelligence (AI), clinical portals and care coordination. Reimagine, redefine, and reconstruct the best solution to connect and exchange health information without boundaries. Work smart with Sage in the cloud or onsite. Visit www.mach7t.com.

