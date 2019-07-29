Machbase Signs Reseller Agreement with SL Corp. to Enhance RT Analytics Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Machbase™ is now integrated with SL's RTView®. Machbase - RTView monitoring now supports "turnkey" ultra-fast data entries and the fastest monitoring queries for all time-series/log Enterprise and IIoT data.

Machbase, RTView's Ultra-High Volume, and High Speed Data Monitoring Database Engine

"Today's monitoring needs have evolved," says Tom Lubinski, SL Corp. President and CEO. "Today business and operational needs require not only big data handling but real-time analytics and monitoring. This is even more evident with the IIoT monitoring segment."

With Machbase, the world's fastest time-series database, SL's offerings keep pace with today's real-time ultra-high-volume, high-speed data monitoring demands.

Machbase is announcing its first reseller relationship with the leader in monitoring, SL Corp. "SL has been offering real-time visibility for 20 years and is a great partner for us," says Andrew Kim, CEO, and founder of Machbase. "They understand customer needs and their expansion into IIoT offerings match ours."

Together Machbase and SL can address huge time series data tables, petabytes in size, along with the world's fastest real-time query performance using either industry-standard SQL commands or easy-to-use and flexible SL monitoring widgets.

Monitoring Performance, When It Counts:

Data can be monitored at unbelievable rates, trillions of records per day and at resolutions as fine as a nanosecond. Records monitored at this rate, can come from a single set of sources or aggregated from distributed assets.

All sorts of timestamp data domain monitoring are available, including both Enterprise and IIoT monitoring data domains. Machbase supports both big tag and log tables, extremely fast indexing, rollup, ultra-fast search queries, and real-time compression.

Machbase is a next-generation columnar DBMS with inherent direct SQL query and capability.

Machbase offers far better usability, performance that works across an entire compute architecture, including edge devices, the fog, gateways, clusters or the (on-premise, hybrid or pure) cloud.

Turnkey vs Open Source:

For big data time series or log data, Machbase is a far better solution than other open source time series or traditional database file systems.. For example in certain cases including big tables, Machbase offers faster record ingestion than InfluxDB along with better resource efficiencies/footprint, and faster queries.

For monitoring applications, SL offers the best world's best performance, best feature set, and best integration, all "turnkey" without employing an army of expensive open source software engineers or consultants to carry on all the needed integration and future support headaches.

No longer is it necessary to tie open source components together to get a solution. No need for layering multiple stacks: like Spark, Kafka, InfluxDB and Prometheus. This can all be now done turnkey, fast and efficiently, with RTView monitoring directly integrated with Machbase. In fact, Machbase has been used to replace and simplify open source architectures for both data lake and real-time analytics monitoring.

Open Source components might work, but all the burden and support are on the operational/Enterprise implementation team.

Machbase and RTView for High-Speed Monitoring of Enterprise or IIoT

For Enterprise, ultra-fast "data lake" monitoring can be handled with Machbase - RTView, replacing legacy RDBMS or HDFS and multi-stack open-source data architectures for all "logistic" monitoring applications using log and security data.

For IoT, anomaly monitoring detection, asset wear and tear detection, alert conditions can be monitored by Machbase - RTView, from smart factory, building, city or logistics, including resource constraints edge devices, fog servers, or cloud/cluster applications. Machbase directly addresses next-generation historian needs.

Machbase - RTView Availability

Immediately available as an option, directly from SL Corp. and works with Machbase's entire product line: Machbase Edge, Machbase Fog and Machbase Cluster/Cloud Editions. Machbase runs on Linux implementation such as Redhat, CentOS, Fedora, Ubuntu.

