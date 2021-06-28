Machi Is all set to Release Her New Single, "Drifting Away" on June 28th

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Machi is releasing her new Eurotrance single "Drifting Away" on all major streaming platforms on the 28th of June. Drifting Away and its instrumental version is available for free as a limited-time offer on a physical purchase of her latest album, "Sleeping Well".

The new single, Drifting Away, will be streaming on the following platforms: Spotify, Apple/iTunes, YouTube, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeart Radio, and Amazon. The pre-orders for the single have already started on the 24th of June.

"Drifting Away" single cover art. Marilou A. Burnel aka Machi. Photo by Nadia Zheng Photography.

"Drifting Away is a Eurotrance single. Full of energy and very melodic, it will fill your heart with its deep, tailored poetic lyrics", says Machi, the singer and music producer behind the song.

Machi is a multi-genre music producer and songwriter who started her career back in January 2013, producing music under the name "Machi". She used to produce music for other artists as well as indie video games studios and has been focusing on her YouTube Channel more during the pandemic. Machi was played on internet radios from 2014 to 2018 and was mentored by John Oszajca in marketing to restart her career in 2020.

Trance music emerged in the early '80s and grew immensely popular in the '90s, reaching the peak of its success in the 2000's. The history of Electronic Trance music can be traced back to Germany and UK in the '80s where DJs were mixing electronic and psychedelic sounds, creating music that gave its listeners a feeling of high euphoria and chills. Trance has since then been modified into genres like techno and EDMs.

Electronic Trance music became very popular and spread around the whole western music culture by the millennial. Armin Van Buuren, Above and Beyond, Paul Van Dyk, Sander Van Doorn, Afrojack, Nucleya are some of the most famous names in trance music, and Machi is the newest addition to the list, as she tries to explore more in the genre. Interestingly, right now, Machi is the only female Eurotrance artist in activity with an active fanbase.

To know more, visit:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_machimusic

Website: https://machi-music.com

Contact:

Marilou A. Burnel

(514) 427-1516

[email protected]

SOURCE Machi