Machine Condition Monitoring Market to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, Wireless communication gaining momentum in industries to drive growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Jan, 2024, 22:50 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine condition monitoring market is to grow by USD 1.14 billion between 2023 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.17%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Wireless communication gaining momentum in industries is a key factor driving the market growth. This spurred the creation of wireless devices for extracting and swiftly transmitting data from machinery, particularly in situations where installing cables is impractical or expensive. Suppliers promote wireless communication adoption through advancements and cost-effectiveness.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read a Free Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Deployment 
    • On-premises
    • Cloud
  • End-user 
    • Energy And Power Industry
    • Cement And Metal Industry
    • Oil And Gas Industry
    • Chemical And Petrochemical Industry
    • Automotive Industry And Others
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The on-premises segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. With on-premise solutions, organizations gain greater control over their data and ensure that it remains within physical boundaries. Furthermore, local data processing is possible with On-premises solutions without the need to depend on outside connections.

To learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample Report

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the machine condition monitoring market in l4 industry include AB SKF, ALS Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Dewesoft d.o.o., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Gastops Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic gmbh, National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaeffler AG, Signals and Systems India Pvt. Ltd., SPM Instrument, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market players must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the machine condition monitoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

Alsglobal - The company offers machine condition monitoring such as MOVUS FitMachine condition monitoring solutions for automobiles.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The Machine Condition Monitoring Market is experiencing a significant surge, driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Vibration analysis, acoustic emission, infrared thermography, oil analysis, ultrasound testing, motor current signature analysis (MCSA), and power quality analysis are pivotal in ensuring seamless operations. Temperature and pressure monitoring, proximity probes, shock pulse measurement, electric motor testing, wear particle analysis, tribology, corrosion monitoring, and structural health monitoring bolster comprehensive diagnostics. Non-destructive testing (NDT) is gaining traction, supporting condition-based maintenance and predictive maintenance. Asset management is optimizing through remote monitoring and wireless sensor networks, while data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud and edge computing, industrial IoT (IIoT), sensor technology, and smart sensors redefine real-time monitoring paradigms.

Major Trend

Improvement in sensor technology is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge

Limited battery life for wireless devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist machine condition monitoring market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the machine condition monitoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the machine condition monitoring market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine condition monitoring market companies

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Subscribe now 

Related Reports

The robotic injection molding machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 116.32 million at a CAGR of 4.79% between 2022 and 2027. 

The turbine control system market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,746.09 million at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. 

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Baby Diapers Market to grow by USD 21.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing number of nuclear and single-parent families and families with two working parents to boost the market- Technavio

Baby Diapers Market to grow by USD 21.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing number of nuclear and single-parent families and families with two working parents to boost the market- Technavio

The baby diapers market is estimated to grow by USD 21.23 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a...
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027; The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is driven by the automotive industry's increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance wheels - Technavio

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027; The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is driven by the automotive industry's increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance wheels - Technavio

The global aluminum alloy wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.