Machine Inc. Reveals Breakthrough Smart Gun Technology

CROZET, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Inc. unveiled SafeOp, a revolutionary trigger safety system allowing a firearm to be locked or unlocked securely from a SmartPhone or SmartWatch. Sold as an aftermarket trigger kit, this breakthrough allows existing firearms to be cost effectively and easily retrofitted with new smart gun technology.

SafeOp installed on Glock 19

Machine Inc. didn't just stop with a trigger safety locking system. Features like proximity locking/unlocking and movement detection with alert notifications allow an owner to fully customize their firearm experience, all controlled via an intuitive mobile app.

This innovation comes at a time where new legislative proposals focused on gun safety are being unveiled.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) on February 10th unveiled a legislative package of five bills focused on gun safety. One of the proposals, the Handgun Trigger Safety Act, would incentivize the development of "smart-gun technology." The bill would also mandate that within ten years of enactment anyone selling a handgun must retrofit it with personalization technology before that sale can be completed.

Sources: TheHill.com Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney

Machine Inc. is currently taking pre-orders for the Glock 19 pistol and expects to deliver the first batch in May 2021.

For more information and an informative video describing all SafeOp's features, visit Machine Inc .

