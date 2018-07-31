Machine Learning Company Infinia ML Partners With Duke University to Help Emerging Entrepreneurs Make Business Impact

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinia ML, an advanced machine learning company that delivers automation solutions and predictive analytics to enterprise businesses, today announced a partnership with Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering to integrate machine learning into the school's entrepreneurial instruction.

Starting in the 2018-2019 school year, engineering students will attend lectures on machine learning from Infinia ML leaders including CEO Robbie Allen and executive chairman Mike Salvino. In addition, Infinia ML will work with Duke startups to implement machine learning in their businesses. Infinia ML's endeavors will support the work of Steve McClelland, Duke Engineering's entrepreneur in residence leading undergraduate entrepreneurship efforts.

"Machine learning is an evolving and important tool that's changing how businesses approach and solve problems," says McClelland. "Understanding its strengths, limitations and opportunities helps entrepreneurs deliver unique solutions, value and services to customers. Duke students will benefit from access to Infinia ML's experience in applying these tools to solve real-world problems."

With this partnership, supported by a $25,000 contribution from Infinia ML, the company builds on its significant Duke University connections. The company is a spin-out from the machine learning lab of Lawrence Carin, PhD, professor of electrical and computer engineering and vice provost for research at Duke. Other Blue Devils on the Infinia ML team include Assistant Professor Ricardo Henao, visiting Faculty Member Hongteng Xu, PhD graduate Ya Xue, and Postdoctoral Associate Ikenna Odinaka.

"Machine learning is driving business value across a wide variety of industries and use cases, but we believe the most exciting applications are yet to come," said Infinia CEO Robbie Allen. "We're excited to help the next generation of Duke entrepreneurs build the next generation of machine learning solutions, products, and businesses."

"The opportunities this partnership will provide dovetail perfectly with our strategy to increase student interactions with industry practitioners so that they are well exposed to real-world situations and problems while at Duke Engineering," said Ravi Bellamkonda, the Vinik Dean of the Pratt School of Engineering.

About Infinia ML

Infinia ML is a team of advanced machine learning experts focused on making business impact. The company helps enterprise clients reduce costs, increase efficiency, and achieve breakthroughs with data science. Infinia ML serves industries from manufacturing and healthcare to marketing and human resources. The company's capabilities include natural language processing, recommendation engines, object detection, 3D image modeling, and anomaly detection.

The Durham, North Carolina company is led by CEO Robbie Allen, an experienced AI entrepreneur, Chief Scientist Lawrence Carin, one of the world's most published machine learning experts and Duke University's vice provost for research, and Executive Chairman and Carrick Capital Partners Managing Director Mike Salvino. Together, the Infinia ML team holds seven PhDs and has produced 31 patents, 11 books, and more than 575 published papers.

InfiniaML.com

About Duke's Pratt School of Engineering

The Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University is a vibrant teaching and research institution dedicated to training the next generation of leaders and exploring the frontiers of engineering to develop solutions to the world's greatest challenges. Ranked among the top 20 engineering schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, the school seeks to prepare engineers with the intellectual agility and motivation to make a positive impact on society while leading productive, ethical, and rewarding lives. With more than $70 million in annual research expenditures, Duke Engineering is home to faculty ranked among the top in the nation in research productivity. More than 40 companies based on Duke faculty technology have been launched to date, including five in the past year.

