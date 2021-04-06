Machine Learning Market Size To Reach $96.7 Billion By 2025, Based on Rising Usage of Data Science & AI Technologies For Driving Business Processes | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Machine Learning Market is anticipated to value USD 96.7 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 43.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

What are Key Factors Driving the Machine Learning Market?

An exponential increase in the generation of data coupled with the need for its analysis for forecasting and predicting future outcomes are projected to propel the demand for ML technology. The segment of large enterprises dominated the global market on account of increasing usage of data science and AI technologies for driving business processes. The SME segment is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate owing to cost-effective and easy deployment offered by ML platforms.

The end-use segment of advertising & media dominated the global market in 2018 due to its increasing usage for the prediction of consumer's behavior. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to account for the largest share in the upcoming years owing to the rising adoption of ML-based technologies across healthcare areas for predicting and forecasting of health status among the millennial population.

North America dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the rising adoption of ML technologies by the majority of IT service providers residing across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecasted years on account of increasing usage of ML technologies across emerging markets in countries like India and China.

The global market includes key players such as Intel Corporation; Baidu Inc.; H2O.ai; Google Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; and SAP SE. They are also engaged in developing partnerships for gaining a competitive advantage. Also, huge investments are being undertaken by these players to facilitate their R&D activities.

Million Insights has segmented the global machine learning market based on component, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Machine Learning Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Software



Servic

Machine Learning Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Machine Learning End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Healthcare



BFSI



Law



Retail



Advertising & Media



Automotive & Transportation



Agriculture



Manufacturing



Others

Machine Learning Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

