Machine learning market to grow at a CAGR of 47.81% from 2022 to 2027| Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 56,493.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 47.81%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigML Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Iflowsoft Solutions Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netguru S.A, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Yottamine Analytics LLC Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Learning Market

Machine learning market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigML Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Iflowsoft Solutions Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netguru S.A, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Yottamine Analytics LLC, among others

: 15+, Including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigML Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Iflowsoft Solutions Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netguru S.A, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Yottamine Analytics LLC, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (BFSI, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Automotive and others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the machine learning market, request a sample report

Major Driver – The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings. Cloud-based services solutions offer various benefits such as minimal cost for computing, network and storage infrastructure, scalability, reliability, and high resource availability. Cloud-based solutions eliminate the need for dedicated IT support teams and hence reduce operating costs.

Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based offerings among enterprises. Machine learning solutions help enterprises to scale up the production workload of their projects over the cloud with the increase in data. Thus, the increased adoption of cloud-based offerings will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend – The growing number of acquisitions and partnerships is identified as the key trend in the market.

Major Challenge – The shortage of skilled professionals is identified as the major challenge hindering market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The machine learning market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this machine learning market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the machine learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the machine learning market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the machine learning market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of machine learning market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online language learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2027. The online language learning market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,400.33 million. This online language learning market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (courses, solutions, and apps), language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are notably driving the online language learning market growth.

The machine learning chips market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,276.52 million. This machine learning chips market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BDSI, IT and telecom, media and advertising, and others), technology (system-on-chip (SOC), system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the global machine learning chips market is driven by adoption of machine learning chips in autonomous vehicles.

Machine learning market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56,493.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigML Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Iflowsoft Solutions Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netguru S.A, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Yottamine Analytics LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global machine learning market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global machine learning market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Automotive and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Automotive and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Automotive and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Automotive and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Automotive and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BigML Inc.

Exhibit 137: BigML Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: BigML Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: BigML Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Fair Isaac Corp.

Exhibit 145: Fair Isaac Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fair Isaac Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Fair Isaac Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 H2O.ai Inc.

Exhibit 150: H2O.ai Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: H2O.ai Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: H2O.ai Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 153: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 158: Iflowsoft Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Iflowsoft Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Iflowsoft Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 161: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 171: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 176: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 SAP SE

Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.17 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 185: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 186: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 188: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio