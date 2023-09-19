Machine Manufacturer Rademaker Relies on Aras for its Growth Strategy

Aras

19 Sep, 2023, 08:03 ET

PLM accelerates the development of new products and services

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code application platform to design, build, and operate complex products, today announced that Rademaker, a global machine manufacturer specializing in the food industry, will rely on Aras Innovator to support its future growth. The Dutch company particularly liked the flexibility of Aras Innovator. The new digital capabilities have helped set the course for stable growth at Rademaker, which manufactures bakery machines for bread, cookies, cakes, and pizza.

In order to select a suitable PLM partner, Rademaker conducted a comprehensive market analysis.

"The new system should adapt to us and our processes and not the other way around. We are constantly looking for improvements and ways to increase efficiency. This also means adapting workflows when it makes sense to do so. This freedom must also be guaranteed in a fully integrated PLM environment. Aras Innovator allows us to do this," said Rob Beffers, manager for processes, information & digitalization, Rademaker. 

The cross-departmental data exchange is intended to merge processes at Rademaker in the future and optimize the overall workflow.

"For us, Aras Innovator is a solution that first improves our internal processes and accelerates the development of new products and individual customer solutions. This also has a positive effect on customer service. Managing our data centrally and further exploiting the possibilities of digitalization helps us stay one step ahead of the competition," said Beffers.

Rademaker not only manufactures machines, but also consults on production processes and installs complete turnkey production plants. Suppliers and service providers like Rademaker can thrive in this highly competitive industry if they consistently take advantage of the benefits of digitalization. A company-wide PLM platform is critical for bringing together and analyzing information about processes, machines, and services. With Aras Innovator, it is now possible to digitally link operating and performance data and accurately track the machines throughout their entire lifecycle.

"Rademaker is internationally recognized for quality and innovative service. Aras Innovator offers a high degree of flexibility that will enable Rademaker to quickly adapt to unique business requirements, all while complying with stringent legal restrictions and increasing customer demands," said Roque Martin, CEO, Aras. "They can face the future with confidence and a competitive edge that will translate into better products and new services."

About Rademaker

Founded in 1977 in the Netherlands, Rademaker specializes in the development and supply of innovative solutions for the bakery industry. The company is considered an international leader in the field of bakery processes and related production technology. The Rademaker Headquarters is located in the Netherlands, and with sales offices in France, Germany, the UK, the USA, Italy, and China, as well as production lines and turnkey solutions on all continents, Rademaker is one of the market leaders in its industry today.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2023 Aras Corporation.  All rights reserved.  Aras and Aras Innovator are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Aras Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Third party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Aras

