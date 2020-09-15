Machine Manufacturer Satisloh Partners with In Mind Cloud to Launch Aftersales Commerce Solution

MUNICH, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mind Cloud, provider of a leading Three-in-One Manufacturing Sales Platform, announced today that machine manufacturer Satisloh AG signed a long-term contract for the company's 'Manufacturing X Commerce' solution.

As the global leader in machine manufacturing for ophthalmic and precision optics lenses, Satisloh leverages In Mind Cloud's Manufacturing Sales Platform successfully for its direct equipment sales. The digitalization of their sales processes helps Satisloh capitalize on fast and accurate lead-to-production processes and significantly lower costs of sales. The company earns a further competitive edge through globally aligned, market-friendly prices, and a short innovation-to-revenue time frame.

Satisloh is now entering the next phase of its digitalization strategy and commits to In Mind Cloud's 'Manufacturing X Commerce' solution. The initiative's goal is to build end-to-end engagement channels with a high focus on user experience to boost the after-sales business of consumables and spare parts.

Will Daniels, Head of Global Aftermarket Operations, Satisloh Germany, states: "Four years ago we embarked on the journey to centralize, align and speed-up our direct sales channels and chose In Mind Cloud as a solutions provider and partner. This initiative has resulted in tremendous improvements in our KPIs and overall success for the company.

When I took the responsibility of our aftermarket operations, it was clear to me to enter the next phase of digitalizing our consumables and spare-parts business with our trusted partner In Mind Cloud. We want to offer an outstanding end-to-end experience to our valued customers and are grateful to have the experts in sales digitalization by our side."

Ian Gregg, Head of Global Customer Engagement, Satisloh US, adds: "Over the past years we evaluated different commerce solutions to find a strategic partner that helps us reach the next level of customer experience.

In Mind Cloud's Manufacturing X stood out with superior end-user experience, easy administration, its unparalleled integral approach, and tight integration into our manufacturing backend. It is a big advantage being able to simply enrich our direct sales data for commerce and, in addition to that, ensure a quick launch by building on top of a proven platform."

Alexander Peukert, VP Customer Success, In Mind Cloud states,

"We are looking forward to further supporting Satisloh on their journey to a fully digitalized sales and after-sales process in one unified platform. We are committed to helping them achieve their goals of a quick go-live and time-to-value, and further grow into the commerce space with our solid roadmap."

About In Mind Cloud

In Mind Cloud (www.inmindcloud.com) is an independent software vendor of an innovative sales platform with the mission to drive the digital go-to-market to success for manufacturers. Their Three-in-One solution 'Manufacturing X' combines CRM, CPQ, and Commerce with production expertise and intelligent insights. Based on the SAP Cloud Platform, their solution is deeply integrated into manufacturing processes and front-end sales operations. In Mind Cloud is operating globally through its offices in Singapore, Germany, the US, China, and a high-value partner network.

About Satisloh

Combining the 98 years' experience of Satis Vacuum and LOH Optical Machinery, Satisloh - headquartered in Switzerland - supplies complete solutions for ophthalmic and precision optics manufacturing, reliable high-tech equipment for: surfacing, polishing, measuring, coating, and finishing equipment, consumables, tools, services, and process know-how - all from one source. Satisloh has a worldwide presence in 20 countries through more than 13 subsidiaries and 10 agents, offering you easy access, comprehensive service, competent maintenance, process knowledge, and quick responses to all technical and commercial questions.

Find more information on their website www.satisloh.com

SOURCE In Mind Cloud

Related Links

http://www.inmindcloud.com

