Machine Safety Market Size Valuation Worth USD 7.25 Billion in 2028 | Strict Machine Safety Regulations by Global Safety Standard Agencies and Rise in Demand From Oil and Gas Industries are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine safety market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.25 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in government funding for the establishment of new and updating of existing manufacturing units is a key factor driving the market growth. For instance, the Government of Japan announced an assistance of USD 2.2 Billion to domestic companies to set up new manufacturing units. Adoption of industrial automation process across different verticals such as oil and gas, automobile, and manufacturing is also expected to drive the market growth in a positive direction.

Growing automobile sector is another factor contributing to the market growth as vehicles use a number of safety systems and devices such as airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), electronic stability control, accident avoidance systems, and Automatic Emergency Steering (AES) which primarily uses sensors for operation. In addition, heavy vehicles such as trucks and bulldozers are installed with auto engine shut off system to avoid accidents. Increasing cases of illegal tapping of oil and gas, and electricity is another important factor for growth as it increases demand for presence of sensing safety sensors for remote monitoring of pipelines and electricity grids.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2019, Rockwell Automation added Matrix Technologies Inc., Automation Group and Factory Automation Systems to the Safety System Integrator Program which connects system integrators and companies with expertise in designing safety systems.

In March 2019, Ability System 800Xa was upgraded by ABB Ltd. by innovating the DCS architecture. The new upgrade includes PM863 and PM857 safety controllers which increases the flexibility of entire safety system. The oil and gas segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to increasing illegal fuel taps cases. According to PEMEX, more than 4125 illegal fuel taps were found in Mexico alone between 2014 and 2018. This has led to rise in demand for safety systems for pipelines in oil and gas industries.

Major companies operating in Intelligent power module are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Omron Corporation, and Keyence Corporation.

Scope of Machine Safety Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 4.76 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 5.3% Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7.25 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in 5.3% from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Implementation, component, end use and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled ABB Ltd. , Emerson Electric Co. , General Electric Co. , Honeywell International Inc. , Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented global machine safety market based on implementation, component, end use, and region.

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Individual Components



Embedded Components

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Presence Sensing Safety Sensors



Emergency Stop Devices



Safety Interlock Switches



Safety Controller/Modules/Relays

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Oil and Gas



Electronics and Semiconductors



Automotive



Food and Beverage



Healthcare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Switzerland



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

SOURCE Emergen Research