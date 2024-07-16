Machine To Machine (M2M) Services Market size is set to grow by USD 116.80 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for improved machine to machine data communication boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine to machine (M2M) services market size is estimated to grow by USD 116.80 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 37.12% during the forecast period. Rising demand for improved machine to machine data communication is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth of automotive industry by leveraging 5G technology. However, standardization and policy-related issues poses a challenge. Key market players include Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amdocs Ltd., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Cstar Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Orange SA, Rogers Communications Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global machine to machine (M2M) services market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Machine To Machine (M2M) Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.12% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 116807.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amdocs Ltd., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Cstar Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Orange SA, Rogers Communications Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc

Market Driver

The 5G network is set to fuel advancements in machine-to-machine (M2M) and machine-to-infrastructure (M2I) services, particularly in sectors like automotive and logistics. IoT connectivity plays a crucial role in enabling interconnectivity between devices, such as vehicles, and providing real-time information for enhanced safety and efficiency. Autonomous vehicles, a major innovation, offer social, economic, and mobility benefits, with safety features activated only when necessary. Vehicle-to-X (V2X) technology facilitates communication between vehicles and other entities, enhancing safety and enabling faster, more efficient driving. In the logistics industry, IoT solutions optimize fleet, freight, and public transport management, increasing operational efficiency and enhancing the commuter experience. OTA updates, facilitated by 5G and IoT, provide significant cost savings and real-time software enhancements, driving the growth of the global M2M services market. Companies like NXP Semiconductors, Cisco, Tesla, and Ford are leading the way in implementing these technologies.

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in connectivity technologies, such as 4G/LTE and 5G. Product enhancements in manufacturing products, like sim-enabled machines and sensors, are driving cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency for enterprises. Software application integration and cloud platforms enable real-time analytics capabilities. Strategic developments, including partnerships with resellers and expansion into new industries like utilities, smart cities, automotive, healthcare, and telecom-related fields, are also fueling growth. Safety regulations and cybersecurity concerns are being addressed through AI/ML and network management solutions. The 5G penetration rate is increasing, providing fast wireless technology for large industrial firms to handle 5G data and online transactions securely. M2M transactions are becoming essential for operational efficiency and reducing operational breaches. Government policies and wireless networks (both wired and wireless) are crucial components of the connectivity process. Ongoing developments in optical, switching, and security technologies will further enhance the M2M services market.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Machine to machine (M2M) services find applications in various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and military. Due to market fragmentation, operators must provide unique M2M platforms catering to diverse use cases and applications. M2M devices have distinct connectivity requirements, necessitating frequent data transmission, which could lead to network overload during emergencies or disasters. Satellite operators, with varying national regulatory policies, create interoperability issues. Integrating M2M devices with cellular M2M technologies is complex, requiring device redesign and software development. Adding supplementary features like GPS, Bluetooth, and short-range wireless connectivity can cause integration issues, reducing M2M adoption. A standardized framework for sharing data from different satellites is lacking, affecting coordination among databases. Despite these challenges, existing spectrum and network assets can be leveraged to maximize profits, reduce customer acquisition and support costs, and enable new wireless devices and business processes.

In the current business scenario, the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Services Market is experiencing rapid development, driven by the need for smart homes solutions and Industry 4.0. However, there are several challenges that need to be addressed to ensure the effectiveness and cost-competitiveness of M2M services. Cost is a significant challenge, with high component costs, power consumption, and commissioning fees limiting the adoption of M2M technologies. Scalability and network resilience are also critical issues, as M2M communications require reliable and robust networks to transmit sensed data and enable real-time decision-making. The M2M value chain includes various operational activities, from component manufacturing to memory management and RFID tagging. Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and fifth-generation (5G) networks, are enabling more collaborating machines and machine-type communication (MTC), but these technologies also come with their own costs and complexities. The M2M market is also facing the threat of substitutes, such as wired communication and manual data entry. To remain competitive, M2M service providers must focus on reducing costs, improving quality, and ensuring ease of commissioning for their customers. Components, such as actuators and sensors, play a crucial role in the M2M ecosystem. Ensuring the reliability and compatibility of these components is essential to maintaining network effectiveness and reducing the risk of operational errors. Overall, the M2M Services Market is an exciting and dynamic space, with significant potential for growth and innovation. However, addressing the challenges of cost, power consumption, scalability, network resilience, ease of commissioning, and component reliability will be key to unlocking the full potential of this technology.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This machine to machine (m2m) services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 Utilities

1.4 Retail

1.5 Others Technology 2.1 Wireless

2.2 Wired Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services market refers to the communication between machines and devices, enabling them to exchange data and perform tasks without human intervention. This market is growing rapidly due to the increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in various industries, including healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. Companies are investing in M2M services to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. The market is expected to reach significant growth in the coming years, driven by the proliferation of connected devices and the demand for real-time data analysis.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global vending machine market is driven by technological advancements and changing consumer lifestyles, enhancing convenience in retail spaces and public areas.

The global machine vision (MV) camera market is expanding due to increasing automation across industries, leveraging advanced imaging systems for quality control and process optimization.

The global froth flotation equipment market is growing with demand from mineral processing industries, employing efficient separation techniques to extract valuable minerals from ore.

Research Analysis

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various industries. M2M communications enable devices and machines to exchange information and make decisions autonomously over the internet. With the rollout of 5G and advancements in connectivity technologies, M2M services are becoming more cost-effective and efficient. M2M services find applications in various sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, automotive, and smart cities. Sensors and machines are integrated with software application integration to collect data and analyze it using analytics capabilities. This data is used to optimize operational efficiency, ensure safety regulations, and drive strategic developments. Wireless technologies like NB-IoT and LTE-M are gaining popularity in M2M services due to their low power consumption and long-range capabilities. Cybersecurity is a major concern in M2M services, and companies are investing in advanced security measures to protect against potential threats. Government policies and initiatives are also driving the growth of M2M services in sectors like waste management and smart cities. Connected cars are another area of significant growth, with automakers investing heavily in M2M services to enhance safety and improve the driving experience. Overall, M2M services are transforming industries by enabling real-time data exchange and automated decision-making.

Market Research Overview

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Services Market is experiencing rapid development in various industries as part of Industry 4.0, with M2M communications and machine-type communication (MTC) playing a crucial role. Sensed data is transformed into valuable information for decision-making and collaborating machines, reducing human involvement. M2M technology connects devices to the internet, enabling key advancements in manufacturing products, cost-effectiveness, and operational efficiency. Connectivity technologies, including 4G/LTE, 5G networks, and wireless and wired networks, are enabling the connectivity process. M2M transactions are increasing in sectors like utilities, smart cities, automotive, healthcare, telecom-related fields, and more. AI/ML, cybersecurity, and network management are essential components of M2M services. The expansion stage of M2M technology is driven by strategic developments, cloud platforms, analytics capabilities, and resellers. Maintenance, hardware, sensors, and machines are integral parts of the M2M ecosystem. Policies and regulations, including those from the Department of Telecom, play a significant role in the market's growth. M2M services are transforming industries, from connected cars and wireless technologies to NB-IoT, LTE-M, and healthcare equipment, and are revolutionizing sectors like waste management, water management, energy consumption, and public buildings. Technology giants are investing in specialized solutions for autonomous driving, driver assistance systems, and self-driving cars. The penetration rate of 5G and the availability of fast wireless technology are enabling online transactions and M2M transactions, making the future of M2M services exciting and full of possibilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Healthcare



Utilities



Retail



Others

Technology

Wireless



Wired

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio