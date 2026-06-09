MACHINE TOOL BIDS APPOINTS JAMES MILLS AS PRESIDENT OF AUCTION DIVISION

Industry veteran to lead continued expansion of the world's only dual-timed industrial auction platform with BidSpotter

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Tool Bids, The #1 Metalworking Auction Platform, today announced the appointment of James Mills as President of its Auction Division.

Mills brings more than two decades of experience in industrial machinery auctions, having built a reputation for delivering exceptional results for sellers, developing lasting customer relationships, and driving growth across the manufacturing sector. His extensive industry network and deep market expertise position him to play a key role in Machine Tool Bids' next chapter of expansion.

As President of the Auction Division, Mills will oversee the continued growth of the company's auction operations, with a focus on expanding market reach, elevating the customer experience, and creating new opportunities for buyers and sellers of industrial machinery.

"James is one of the most respected professionals in our industry," said Kyle Evangelista, CEO of Machine Tool Bids. "He understands what customers need, he knows the machinery marketplace inside and out, and he has a proven track record of producing results. As we continue to grow, James is the right leader to help take our auction division to the next level."

Machine Tool Bids has become a trusted destination for manufacturers, machinery dealers, and asset disposition professionals by helping customers Buy Direct and Save® through transparent, technology-driven auction and direct-sale solutions. The company is also the only auctioneer in the world to conduct dual timed auctions with BidSpotter, providing sellers with expanded bidder participation and greater market exposure.

"Machine Tool Bids has built something special," said Mills. "The company combines industry expertise, technology, and a customer-first approach in a way that delivers real value to buyers and sellers. I'm excited to join the team and help accelerate its growth while continuing to deliver outstanding results for our customers."

The appointment comes as Machine Tool Bids continues to expand its auction offerings and strengthen its position as the leading online marketplace for metalworking equipment and industrial assets.

About Machine Tool Bids

Machine Tool Bids is a leading industrial machinery marketplace specializing in auctions, direct sales, and asset disposition solutions for the manufacturing industry. Through technology, industry expertise and unmatched market reach, Machine Tool Bids helps buyers and sellers maximize value while delivering a transparent, efficient and results-driven marketplace experience.

SOURCE Machine Tool Bids