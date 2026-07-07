Machine Tool Bids Expands Summer Auction Schedule with Four Major Industrial Equipment Sales

July auctions highlight Machine Tool Bids' ability to manage complex industrial liquidations while delivering industry-leading buyer exposure.

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Tool Bids (MTB), North America's dedicated marketplace for metalworking machinery, will conduct four online industrial equipment auctions throughout July, demonstrating its ability to manage complex liquidations while connecting buyers with quality manufacturing assets.

The auctions will feature hundreds of CNC machines, fabrication systems, machine tools, support equipment, and shop assets from facilities throughout the United States and Canada. Together, the sales reflect MTB's growing role as a trusted liquidation partner for manufacturers retiring, restructuring, or divesting surplus assets.

The July auction schedule includes:

July 14: B&N Machine Shop Auction (St Clair, Missouri) –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5095980)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5095980

B&N Machine Shop Auction (St Clair, Missouri) –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5095980)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5095980 July 15: Machine Tool Bids Open Auction –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5079715)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5079715

Machine Tool Bids Open Auction –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5079715)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5079715 July 16: WT Boone Manufacturing Retirement Auction (Franklin, Indiana) –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5096133)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5096133

WT Boone Manufacturing Retirement Auction (Franklin, Indiana) –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5096133)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5096133 July 29: Machine Tool Bids Open Auction –(https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5162436)https://auctions.machinetoolbids.com/Event/Details/5162436

The Open Auctions feature surplus machinery from multiple sellers, while the B&N Machine Shop and WT Boone Manufacturing events represent complete facility liquidations managed by MTB.

"This July schedule reflects the trust manufacturers continue to place in MTB," said Kyle Evangelista, CEO of MTB. "Whether we're liquidating an entire facility or helping companies sell surplus equipment, our team delivers the expertise, marketing reach, and project management needed to maximize value while making a complex transition as seamless as possible."

MTB differentiates itself through its exclusive focus on the metalworking industry and its dual-platform marketing strategy. Every auction is promoted through both MachineToolBids.com and BidSpotter, expanding buyer reach and generating approximately three times more bidder participation than a single platform alone. Combined with targeted marketing to one of North America's largest manufacturing buyer databases, this approach helps maximize competitive bidding and asset recovery.

MTB provides turnkey liquidation services including liquidation planning, equipment appraisals, inventory and cataloging, global marketing, auction execution, buyer management, rigging, logistics, equipment removal, facility cleanout, and complete project management.

Manufacturers interested in liquidating machinery or entire facilities can learn more at www.MachineToolBids.com.

About Machine Tool Bids

MTB is an online marketplace dedicated exclusively to buying and selling metalworking machinery. Through targeted marketing, industry expertise, and comprehensive liquidation services, the company helps manufacturers maximize asset recovery while connecting buyers with quality equipment.

SOURCE Machine Tool Bids