Machine Tool Bids Launches New AI-Enhanced Platform to Support Facility Closures and Accelerate Industrial Asset Recovery

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Tool Bids (MTB), a leading industrial auction and asset recovery firm specializing in CNC machines, fabrication equipment, and full-facility liquidations, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. The enhanced platform strengthens how manufacturers, lenders, and asset owners transition equipment, while improving how buyers discover and participate in industrial auctions through direct buyer-to-seller engagement.

The new website leverages AI-driven technology to improve how machinery listings are categorized, indexed, and surfaced across search engines and auction channels. Designed to support both single-machine dispositions and complete facility wind-downs, the platform reflects MTB's growing focus on early-stage asset recovery and pre-bankruptcy liquidation planning, helping sellers market assets earlier and buyers find the right machines faster.

Machine Tool Bids launches an AI-powered website to streamline industrial auctions, asset recovery, and buyer discovery.

Unlike traditional auction platforms that typically engage only after bankruptcy filings or public shutdown announcements, MTB works directly with business owners, lenders, and advisors to identify asset transition opportunities earlier. This proactive approach helps preserve asset value through orderly, controlled liquidation strategies that minimize disruption and maximize recovery outcomes.

The updated platform introduces improved search and filtering tools, expanded SEO visibility, and real-time synchronization with BidSpotter. This dual exposure positions MTB as one of the only firms in the industry offering sellers access to both proprietary auctions and global auction marketplaces. By enabling buyers and sellers to interface directly, MTB significantly reduces the added costs often associated with traditional machinery dealers, including rigging, transportation, re-rigging, and setup, allowing buyers to afford the equipment they need while creating a more efficient and competitive market for sellers. The result: more machines sold with less markup, reinforcing MTB's core message, "Buy direct and save!"

"Manufacturers facing a facility closure or operational transition don't need chaos, they need control," said Kyle Evangelista, CEO of Machine Tool Bids. "This platform helps us engage earlier, market assets more intelligently, and deliver orderly outcomes that maximize value for owners and lenders alike, while making it easier for buyers to afford the right machines."

MTB currently hosts four to six auctions per month, including two recurring Open Auctions held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Through its proprietary buyer database of more than 750,000 verified industrial buyers, MTB delivers targeted exposure to domestic and international purchasers, ensuring competitive bidding and efficient liquidation timelines.

For more information or to view current auctions and listings, visit www.machinetoolbids.com .

