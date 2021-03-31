Machine Tool Market in India to Grow by $ 1.9 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., and HMT Ltd. among others | Technavio

The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry. In addition, the adoption of 3D printing technology will positively influence the growth of the machine tool market in India.

Machine Tool Market in India: Technology Landscape

Based on the technology, the market witnessed maximum growth in the CNC machine tools segment. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of a variety of CNC machines, such as grinding machines and vertical or horizontal machining centers, with multi-axis capabilities by end-users to manufacture components at higher production rates. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Machine Tool Market in India: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the metal cutting machines segment. This can be attributed to the growing demand for metal cutting tools from automotive, railways, construction, shipbuilding, aerospace, and windmill tower industries.

Major Five Machine Tool Market Vendors in India:

Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.: The company offers different types of machine tools such as Five Axis Machining Solutions, special purpose machines, vertical lathes, vertical machine centers, and others.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.: The company offers machine tools under the CLX brand in India.

HMT Ltd.: The company offers CNC flat bed lathes, CNC slant bed lathes, CNC bar turning center, CNC trainer lathe, and other products.

ITL Industries Ltd.: The company offers large pipe bed sector cutting machines, tube bundle of heat exchanger and condensor cutting machine, plate saw with longitudinal sliding type, and other machine tools.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.: The company offers machine tools under various brands such as AX Series, DX 200 Series, DX nvu Series, TMC Series, and others.

