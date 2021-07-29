Machine Vision Camera Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Machine Vision Camera Market Analysis Report by Product (Line Scan, Area Scan, and 3D), End-user (Industrial and Non-industrial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The machine vision camera market is driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research. In addition, the increased demand for vision-guided robots in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the Machine Vision Camera Market.

Machine vision cameras increase the sensitivity in interferometric microscopy, which is required to analyze the biophysical properties at the individual cell level. Machine vision cameras are also used to detect metastases in ovarian tissue during cancer diagnosis and treatment. Machine vision technologies are used to inspect, identify, gauge, or guide products such as ventilators, respirators, and protective gears. These products assist in treating patients and protecting healthcare professionals, and, in turn, help in preventing the spread of the disease. Hence, the growing adoption of vision systems in medical and life science research will boost the demand for the machine vision camera market during the forecast period.

Major Five Machine Vision Camera Companies:

National Instruments Corp.

National Instruments Corp. offers various products such as Camera Link Adapter Module for FlexRIOCamera Link Adapter Module for FlexRIO, Interface reader, and other products.

OMRON Corp.

OMRON Corp. offers numerous products such as 3D Vision Sensor for Robot Hands, Package types, and other products.

Sony Corp.

Sony Corp. offers various vision products to the global market. One of the key products is Sony CMOS image sensors.

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Teledyne DALSA Inc. offers Teledyne DALSA imaging technology to the global market.

TKH Group NV

TKH Group NV provides technology such as 2D and 3D camera sensor technology and 3D laser technology in combination with the digital processing of visual information to produce usable images or information for interpretation by people and/or machines

Machine Vision Camera Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Line Scan - size and forecast 2020-2025

Area Scan - size and forecast 2020-2025

3D - size and forecast 2020-2025

Machine Vision Camera Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Machine Vision Camera Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market- The building automation and control systems market is segmented by end-user (commercial buildings, residential buildings, government buildings, and other buildings), solution (stage-4, stage-2, stage-3, and stage-1), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Digital Isolator Market- The digital isolator market is segmented by technology (capacitive digital isolator, inductive digital isolator, and optical digital isolator), application (industrial process control, power supply and regulation control, healthcare, instrumentation and measurement, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

