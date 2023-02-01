Machine vision camera market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global machine vision camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,866.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027

Global machine vision camera market - Five forces

The global machine vision (MV) camera market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global machine vision camera market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global machine vision camera market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industrial and non-industrial) and type (vision system, cameras, and others).

The industrial segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high adoption of machine vision cameras in the automotive, electronics, metal, and food and beverages industries are driving the growth of this segment. The automotive industry is expected to register positive year-over-year growth during the forecast period. The industry uses machine vision in various applications, such as primary inspection and guiding robots.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global machine vision camera market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global machine vision camera market.

APAC is estimated to account for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the provision of innovative and low-cost cameras by vendors. The development and increase in the adoption of machine vision systems in countries such as China , Japan , and Indonesia are also driving the regional market's growth.

Global machine vision camera market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in demand from the non-industrial sector is driving the growth of the market.

is driving the growth of the market. Machine vision cameras are used in various non-industrial domains such as defense surveillance systems, forensics, robotic surgery, intelligent traffic systems, border security, and health monitoring.

They are also used in stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets to identify shoplifters.

In the agriculture sector, machine vision cameras are used to monitor processes such as fruit picking and removing vegetable roots from farmlands.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT is driving the growth of the market.

is driving the growth of the market. Advances in data analytics capabilities will lead to improvements in high-volume data access through machine vision systems.

Machine vision cameras are used for the inspection of raw materials, flaw detection, final inspections, and quality assurance.

Industry 4.0 machine vision cameras enable fast and effective intervention in factories.

Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 are expected to change the way end-users operate and use advanced machine vision cameras.

These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of implementation is challenging the growth of the market.

is challenging the growth of the market. These systems require a high initial one-time payment, which is a hindrance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The costs also increase depending on the customization and other operational requirements as per the intended use of multiple cameras in industrial applications.

The rise in competition has made it difficult for vendors to sell cameras at a higher price.

Thus, high implementation costs adversely affect production costs, which in turn, will reduce vendors' profit margins and hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this machine vision camera market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the machine vision camera market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the machine vision camera market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the machine vision camera market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of machine vision camera market vendors

Machine Vision Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,866.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., TKH Group NV, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global machine vision camera market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Vision system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cameras - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV

12.4 Alpha MOS

12.5 Banner Engineering Corp.

12.6 Basler AG

12.7 Baumer Holding AG

12.8 Cognex Corp.

12.9 Datalogic Spa

12.10 Decision Technology LLC

12.11 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

12.13 Intel Corp.

12.14 JAI AS

12.15 National Instruments Corp.

12.16 OMRON Corp.

12.17 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

