Machine Vision Camera Market: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast| Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Machine Vision Camera Market size is expected to grow by USD 15.07 billion, at a CAGR of 7.25% as per Technavio. The market is segmented by product (line scan, area scan, and 3D), end user (industrial and non-industrial), and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Key Market Dynamics
The machine vision camera market is driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research. In addition, the increased demand for vision-guided robots in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the Machine Vision Camera Market.
Machine vision cameras increase the sensitivity in interferometric microscopy, which is required to analyze the biophysical properties at the individual cell level. Machine vision cameras are also used to detect metastases in ovarian tissue during cancer diagnosis and treatment. Machine vision technologies are used to inspect, identify, gauge, or guide products such as ventilators, respirators, and protective gears.
Hence, the growing adoption of vision systems in medical and life science research will boost the demand for the machine vision camera market during the forecast period.
Major Five Machine Vision Camera Companies:
- National Instruments Corp.- National Instruments Corp. offers various products such as Camera Link Adapter Module for FlexRIOCamera Link Adapter Module for FlexRIO, Interface reader, and other products.
- OMRON Corp.- OMRON Corp. offers numerous products such as 3D Vision Sensor for Robot Hands, Package types, and other products.
- Sony Corp.- Sony Corp. offers various vision products to the global market. One of the key products is Sony CMOS image sensors.
- Teledyne DALSA Inc.-Teledyne DALSA Inc. offers Teledyne DALSA imaging technology to the global market.
- TKH Group NV-TKH Group NV provides technology such as 2D and 3D camera sensor technology and 3D laser technology in combination with the digital processing of visual information to produce usable images or information for interpretation by people and/or machines
Machine Vision Camera Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist machine vision camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the machine vision camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the machine vision camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine vision camera market, vendors
|
Machine Vision Camera Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 15.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., Sony Corp., Teledyne DALSA Inc., and TKH Group NV
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
