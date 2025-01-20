Machine Vision Camera Market to Grow by USD 2.02 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Non-Industrial Demand, AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global machine vision (MV) camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.02 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand in non-industrial sectors is driving market growth, with a trend towards augmented demand for smart cameras. However, high cost of implementation poses a challenge. Key market players include Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and TKH Group NV.

Global Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market 2025-2029

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Platform (PC based camera, Smart camera, Wireless camera, and Wearable camera), Type (Line scan, Area scan, and 3D scan cameras), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Hardware Standard, Process Type, and Spectrum Typ Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic SpA, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and TKH Group NV

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Machine Vision (MV) cameras, also known as machine vision cameras, are essential tools in various industries for position guidance, measurement, identification, and pattern recognition. The market for MV cameras is thriving, with trends including smart cameras, PC-based cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, and the integration of AI and image recognition algorithms in smart manufacturing. Industries like aerospace, transportation, agriculture drones, and manufacturing are leveraging MV cameras for automation, quality assurance, and inspection. Applications range from microscopy and autonomous vehicles to parking cameras and CMS cameras. MV cameras come in different types, including USB3, line scan, and 3D imaging cameras. Strategic partnerships and advanced manufacturing technologies, such as smart factories and smart camera-based systems, are driving growth. Lens types, including wideangle, normal, telephoto, and wide area lenses, cater to diverse applications. MV cameras are integral to automation technology in sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles, and transportation. With compact footprints and high production capacity, these cameras are transforming manufacturing operations and quality tests, enabling the identification of components and improving overall efficiency.

Smart cameras play a significant role in Machine Vision (MV) systems by capturing and transferring frames for computer analysis. These cameras feature a single embedded image sensor and are custom-built for space-constrained applications. Smart cameras are versatile and can be used for various automated functions, either as an addition to a multi-component MV system or as standalone image-processing units. Their popularity stems from their affordability and user-friendly design. In industrial production, smart cameras are extensively utilized for inspection and quality assurance purposes.

Market Challenges

The Machine Vision (MV) camera market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing automation in various industries. Challenges such as position guidance, measurement, identification, and pattern recognition are being addressed through advanced imagerecognition algorithms and smart cameras. Smart manufacturing sectors like aerospace, transportation, and semiconductors are adopting MV cameras for quality assurance and automation. Market players offer different types of MV cameras, including PC-based, wireless, wearable, and smart cameras. USB3 cameras are popular due to their high-speed data transfer capabilities. Lens types like wideangle, normal, telephoto, and wide area lenses cater to diverse applications. MV cameras are used in manufacturing industries for inspection, microscopy, and 3D modeling. They are also employed in agriculture drones for UAV-based inspections of power lines and facilities. Strategic partnerships between camera manufacturers and technology providers are essential for enhancing production capacity and staying competitive. MV cameras are integrated into various applications, such as barcode scanners, 3D imaging cameras, line scan cameras, and parking cameras. AI and automation technology are driving innovation in this market, with applications in smart manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, and smart factories. MV cameras are also used in autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and connected vehicles for embedded image processing and compact footprint.

Machine vision systems incorporate cameras, software, and advanced technologies for image analysis in various industries. The cost of these systems is substantial, posing a challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both developed and developing countries. Customization and operational requirements add to the overall expense. Smart cameras, equipped with advanced technologies for image clarity and precision, have a high base price. End-users customize these systems for specific applications, incurring additional costs for servicing. The high initial investment may deter potential buyers.

Segment Overview

This machine vision (mv) camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Platform 1.1 PC based camera

1.2 Smart camera

1.3 Wireless camera

1.4 Wearable camera Type 2.1 Line scan

2.2 Area scan

2.3 3D scan cameras Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Hardware Standard Process Type Spectrum Type

1.1 PC based camera- Machine vision (MV) cameras with PC-based systems offer seamless integration through direct-connect cameras or image acquisition boards. These systems boast powerful processing capabilities, enabling them to handle complex operations at high speeds. This versatility compensates for unexpected variables in tasks. Vendors like Omron Automation Americas expand the market by launching advanced solutions, such as their new FJ2 cameras. Featuring CMOS sensors, fast frame rates, and resolutions up to 5 MP, these cameras enhance the capabilities of PC-based systems, driving market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Machine Vision (MV) cameras are advanced imaging devices designed to process and analyze visual information in real-time. They are integral components of Machine Vision systems, which are used for various applications such as position guidance, measurement, and pattern recognition. MV cameras come in various types, including smart cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, parking cameras, CMS cameras, SVS cameras, barcode scanners, 3D imaging cameras, and line scan cameras. Smart cameras have onboard processing capabilities, while wireless and wearable cameras offer mobility. Lens types include wideangle and normal lenses, with each offering distinct advantages depending on the application. MV cameras are essential in industries like manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and logistics, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and safety.

Market Research Overview

Machine Vision (MV) cameras are advanced imaging devices designed for automating industrial processes through position guidance, measurement, identification, and pattern recognition. They employ sophisticated image recognition algorithms to analyze data in real-time, enabling automation in various industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation. MV cameras come in various forms, such as smart cameras, PC-based cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, and more. These cameras are integral to smart manufacturing, quality assurance, and automation in sectors like aerospace, semiconductors, and automotive. Applications include inspection, microscopy, autonomous vehicle parking cameras, CMS cameras, SVS cameras, barcode scanners, and 3D modeling. With advancements in AI and automation technology, the MV camera market is witnessing strategic partnerships and the development of compact, high-resolution cameras like USB3 and digital sensors. Other emerging applications include UAV-based inspections of power lines, facilities, and autonomous vehicles. Lens types, such as wide-angle, normal, telephoto, and wide area lenses, cater to different industry needs.

