Machine Vision Camera Market to Reach USD 1.51 Billion |Evolving Opportunities with Basler AG and Baumer Holding AG|Technavio

The machine vision camera market is driven by the increased demand from the non-industrial sector. In addition, the increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research is anticipated to boost the growth of the machine vision camera market.

The demand for machine vision cameras is increasing in various non-industrial sectors, such as defense surveillance systems, forensic, robotic surgery, intelligent traffic systems, border security, and health monitoring. These cameras provide quality inspection images that help the stakeholders in the non-industrial sectors reduce process errors such as improper filling, defective products in the production line, and packaging errors. The important non-industrial areas where machine vision systems can be used are agriculture, security and surveillance, data capture and identification, sports and entertainment industry. For instance, CMOS cameras can be used in racing cars, which are being driven during the night, as these cameras can capture clear images even in a low light environment.

Major Five Machine Vision Camera Companies:

Basler AG

Basler AG operates business through various segments such as Products and Markets. The company offers various cameras such as 3D cameras and others in the machine vision camera market.

Baumer Holding AG

Baumer Holding AG offers machine vision cameras under different portfolios such as industrial cameras, starter kits, and other machine vision cameras.

Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corp. operates business through the machine vision camera segment. The company offers various products such as a camera link adapter module for FlexRIOCamera Link Adapter Module for FlexRIO, Interface reader, and others.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. operates business through various segments such as Industrial, Government and Defense, and Commercial. The company offers various cameras such as FIREFLY DL, BLACKFLY S USB3 among several others.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd. operates business through various segments such as IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, Hitachi High Tech, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metal, and Other segments. The company offers numerous cameras such as GiE vision camera, USB 3 Camera, and others.

Machine Vision Camera Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Line Scan - size and forecast 2020-2025

Area Scan - size and forecast 2020-2025

3D - size and forecast 2020-2025

Machine Vision Camera Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Machine Vision Camera Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

