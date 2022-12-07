Machine Vision Market by Component, Deployment, Product, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (General, Robotic Cells), Product (PC-based Machine Vision System, Smart Camera-based Machine Vision System), End-user Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The machine vision market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to USD 17.2 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasted period.

Market for smart camera-based products is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecasted period

The machine vision market is segmented into two types of products PC based and smart camera-based products. Smart cameras are employed for a number of automated functions, whether complementing a multipart machine vision system or as standalone image-processing units.

Smart camera-based machine vision systems consist of an embedded controller with integrated vision software that is directly connected to one or more cameras. Smart camera-based systems are cost-effective.

Deployment by robotic cells to have significant growth opportunities between 2022 and 2027

Machine vision and robotic systems are being integrated and used in the manufacturing industry due to the advent of low-cost smart cameras and pattern-matching software.

Machine vision, paired with AI and deep learning, inflate the role of robots in performing production-line tasks, such as picking, sorting, placing, and performing a manufacturing line scan. Vision-guided robots make processes completely automatic and enable flexibility in inspection and integrated functions and motion performed by robots, such as rotating and tilting.

Market for Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The machine vision market is expected to grow at highest CAGR in Asia pacific region. The fastest growth of the machine vision market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing opportunities for machine vision systems in industries such as consumer electronics, food & packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics & semiconductor. In the Asia Pacific region, china is the country expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Being a hub for various manufacturing industries, China has a huge market for the machine vision system. The growth of the market in China is mainly driven by the consumer electronics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Machine Vision Market, 2022-2027 (USD Billion)

4.2 Machine Vision Market, by Product

4.3 Machine Vision Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-User Industry & Country, 2021

4.4 Machine Vision Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Quality Control and Automated Inspection

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Vision-Guided Robotic Systems by Manufacturing Firms

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Application-Specific Integrated Circuits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Vulnerability of Industrial Robotic Systems to Cyberattacks

5.2.2.2 Unavailability of Flexible Machine Vision Solutions

5.2.2.3 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Manufacturing Factories

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Surging Demand for Hybrid and Electric Cars

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Machine Vision Systems in Food Industry

5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives to Support Industrial Automation

5.2.3.4 Increasing Use of Ai-Powered Machine Vision Systems

5.2.3.5 Accelerating Adoption of Industry 4.0

5.2.3.6 Emergence of Miniature Smart Cameras and Processors

5.2.3.7 Increasing Use of Vision-Guided Industrial Robots, Especially in China, to Reduce Labor Costs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Associated with Machine Vision System Integration

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Rapidly Changing Machine Vision Technology

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Machine Vision Cameras Offered by Key Players

5.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 1D Machine Vision

5.7.2 2D Machine Vision

5.7.3 3D Machine Vision

5.7.4 Cartesian Robots/Industrial Robotics

5.7.5 Industrial Internet of Things and Ai

5.7.6 Liquid Lenses

5.7.7 Robotic Vision

5.7.8 5G

5.8 Industry Trends

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.10.2 Buying Criteria

5.11 Use Cases

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.15 Regulations and Standards

6 Machine Vision Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Cameras

6.2.1.1 Cameras Principal Component of Machine Vision Systems

6.2.1.2 Interface Standards

6.2.1.2.1 Usb 2.0

6.2.1.2.2 Usb 3.0

6.2.1.2.3 Camera Link

6.2.1.2.4 Camera Link Hs

6.2.1.2.5 Gige

6.2.1.2.6 10 Gige & 25 Gige Bandwidth Over Gige Vision

6.2.1.2.7 Others

6.2.1.3 Imaging Spectrum

6.2.1.3.1 Visible Light

6.2.1.3.2 Visible + Ir/Ir

6.2.1.4 Frame Rate

6.2.1.4.1 Less Than 25 Frames Per Second

6.2.1.4.2 25-125 Frames Per Second

6.2.1.4.3 More Than 125 Frames Per Second

6.2.1.5 Format

6.2.1.5.1 Line Scan

6.2.1.5.2 Area Scan

6.2.1.6 Sensor

6.2.1.6.1 Cmos

6.2.1.7 Ccd

6.2.2 Frame Grabbers

6.2.2.1 Deployed in Machine Vision Systems to Capture Video Frames Digitally

6.2.3 Optics

6.2.3.1 Camera Lenses Capture Images on Photographic Films or Other Media to Store Images Chemically or Electronically

6.2.4 Led Lighting

6.2.4.1 Led Lighting Conditions Determine Quality of Images Captured by Machine Vision Cameras

6.2.5 Processors

6.2.5.1 Fpga

6.2.5.1.1 Fpga Uses Arrays of Programmable Logic Blocks to Design Desired Logic

6.2.5.2 Dsp

6.2.5.2.1 Dsp Has Specially Designed Architecture to Fetch Multiple Data and Instructions Simultaneously

6.2.5.3 Microcontroller and Microprocessor

6.2.5.3.1 Microcontrollers and Microprocessors Designed for Real-Time Applications

6.2.5.4 Vision Processing Unit

6.2.5.4.1 Vpu Fulfills Growing Need for Faster Processing and Compact Sizing for Data Generation in Vision-Related Applications

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Traditional Software

6.3.1.1 Traditional Software Provide Framework to Develop and Deploy Machine Vision Applications

6.3.2 Deep Learning Software

6.3.2.1 Deep Learning Frameworks Offer Great Flexibility to Design and Train Customized Deep Neural Networks

6.3.2.2 Convolutional Neural Networks

6.3.2.3 Recurrent Neural Networks

7 Machine Vision Market, by Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General

7.2.1 General Machine Vision Systems Take Accurate Pictures to Inspect Materials as They Come Down Assembly Line

7.3 Robotic Cells

7.3.1 Robotics Cells Adopted in Manufacturing Plants and Integrated with Low-Cost Smart Cameras and Pattern-Matching Software

8 Applications of Machine Vision Systems

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Quality Assurance & Inspection

8.2.1 Machine Vision Systems Enable Accurate and Fast Inspections

8.3 Positioning & Guidance

8.3.1 Positioning Tools, Coordinate Locators, and Pattern Identifiers Designed to Increase Productivity

8.4 Measurement

8.4.1 Machine Vision Measurement Tools, Combined with Right Optics and Stable Lighting, Provide Precision Repeatability

8.5 Identification

8.5.1 Vision Systems Read Various Codes & Alphanumeric Characters Printed on Parts

8.6 Predictive Maintenance

8.6.1 Predictive Maintenance Can be Useful During Machine Downtime

9 Machine Vision Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pc-Based Machine Vision Systems

9.2.1 Pc-Based Machine Vision Systems Can Detect Unexpected Variations in Certain Tasks

9.3 Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision Systems

9.3.1 Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision Systems Consist of Embedded Controllers with Integrated Vision Software

10 Machine Vision Market, by End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Machine Vision Systems Offer High Accuracy in Bin Picking and Positioning Parts for Assembly

10.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

10.3.1 Machine Vision Systems Improve Product Quality and Increase Production Volume

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.4.1 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Powerful Technologies for Electronic Assembly Applications

10.5 Glass

10.5.1 Modern Machine Vision Technology Offers Effective Quality Checks of Glass Products Used in Different Applications

10.6 Metal

10.6.1 Machine Vision Systems Enhance Product Quality Through 3D Inspection in Metal Industry

10.7 Wood and Paper

10.7.1 Machine Vision Technology Used to Scan Boards for Knots and Other Visual Defects in Doors or Windows

10.8 Pharmaceutical

10.8.1 Machine Vision Systems Used to Detect Defects and Ensure High Product Quality

10.9 Food and Packaging

10.9.1 Food

10.9.1.1 Machine Vision Systems Use Algorithms to Understand Characteristics Such as Size, Growth Stage, and Variety of Food

10.9.2 Packaging

10.9.2.1 Machine Vision Helps Reduce Errors in Inspection of Packaging Processes

10.1 Rubber & Plastic

10.10.1 Machine Vision Systems Designed to Examine and Evaluate Quality of Parts

10.11 Printing

10.11.1 Machine Vision Systems are Widely Used in Label Printers

10.12 Machinery

10.12.1 Machine Vision Systems Help in Completing Processes Faster, Detecting Defects, and Validating Product Quality

10.13 Solar Panel Manufacturing

10.13.1 Industrial Machine Vision-Based Inspection Tools Examine Quality of Solar Panels

10.14 Textile

10.14.1 Machine Vision Systems Help Manufacturers Produce High-Quality Textiles while Minimizing Costs and Maximizing Profits

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players/Right to Win

12.3 Company Revenue Analysis, 2017-2021

12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Pervasive Players

12.5.3 Emerging Leaders

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Machine Vision Market: Company Footprint

12.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.8.1 Machine Vision Market: Product Launches, 2020-2022

12.8.2 Machine Vision Market: Deals, 2019-2022

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Cognex Corporation

13.1.2 Keyence Corporation

13.1.3 Teledyne Technologies

13.1.4 Tkh Group

13.1.5 Basler Ag

13.1.6 Omron Corporation

13.1.7 National Instruments

13.1.8 Sony Corporation

13.1.9 Texas Instruments

13.1.10 Intel Corporation

13.1.11 Atlas Copco

13.1.12 Sick Ag

13.1.13 Microsoft

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Ametek, Inc.

13.2.2 Qualitas Technologies

13.2.3 Baumer Optronic

13.2.4 Algolux

13.2.5 Tordivel As

13.2.6 Inuitive

13.2.7 Mvtec Software GmbH

13.2.8 Jai A/S

13.2.9 Industrial Vision Systems Ltd.

13.2.10 Ivisys

13.2.11 Uss Vision LLC

13.2.12 Optotune

14 Adjacent & Related Market

15 Appendix

