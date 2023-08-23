Machinery Industry Outlook 2023-2032: Expansion Fueled By A Near-Term Inflation-Driven Rise In Raw Material Costs, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

News provided by

The Business Research Company

23 Aug, 2023, 11:45 ET

A Comprehensive Global Machinery Industry Overview: Major Leaders, Market Size, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest forecast by the Global Market Model, a consistent and steady growth trajectory is projected for the machinery market over the upcoming decade. The market's expansion is anticipated to progress from $3531.9 billion in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the period from 2022 to 2032.

Driving forces such as technological advancements, the digitization of machinery, favorable governmental policies, and growth within end-user sectors like agriculture, automotive, and construction industries are anticipated to propel the market during the forecasted period.

Gain more insights into the machinery industry trends with a free consultation:

https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

Key Noteworthy Points from the Machinery Industry Overview by the Global Market Model:

  • The machinery market accounted for 3.5% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
  • The largest subset within the machinery market, encompassing agriculture, construction, and mining machinery, comprised 21.1% of the total in 2022.
  • China held the foremost position in the machinery market, contributing to 22.6% of the total in 2022.

What Lies Ahead for the Machinery Industry's Growth?

The forecast maintains substantial stability in comparison to the previous estimate as of the end of 2022. Elements such as elevated inflation, economic challenges, the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and augmented raw material costs due to supply chain disruptions, resulting in short-term escalation in final product prices, were all factored into our earlier update. We also anticipated eventual stabilization of prices over the long term as supply chain pressures eased, as evidenced in our preceding forecast revision. Consequently, our projections for this market exhibit stability during the current update cycle.

Stay informed and receive up-to-date and precise insights on machinery industry trends through the Global Market Model, acknowledged as the world's most extensive amalgamation of integrated market information

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request

Industrial machinery manufacturers can further deepen their analysis through the Global Market Model's insights on the key industry indicators which include –

  • Number of enterprises
  • Number of employees

About Global Market Model

The Global Market Model, the flagship product of The Business Research Company, offers comprehensive construction industry analysis covering its growth trajectory, present valuation, key segments, and regional prominence.

Contact us:

Global Market Model - https://bit.ly/4383TaW
Email id: [email protected]   
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company

Also from this source

Information Technology Industry Analysis 2023-2032: Forecast Growth Rate, Key Drivers And Major Regions, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

Financial Services Industry Outlook: Estimated Market Size, Growth Drivers, And Key Trends, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.