Machinery Network, Hilco Commercial Industrial and PPL Group to Auction Assets From World Class Injection Molding Manufacturer

News provided by

Hilco Commercial Industrial

04 Oct, 2023, 08:55 ET

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC, Machinery Network Auctions, and Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC are announcing the acquisition of late-model, high-quality assets from West Michigan Molding, Inc. These assets will be hitting the auction block in October 2023. West Michigan Molding was a 187,000-square-foot IATF 16949:2016 Certified modern custom injection molder and finisher of quality plastic parts for various industries, which include automotive, consumer goods, construction, health care, and electronics. This auction will feature highly sought-after injection molding equipment as well as a huge assortment of support equipment. The sale is being conducted by PPL Group, LLC in conjunction with Machinery Network Auctions and Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC.

Featured Assets includes:

  • Dozens of Late Model Plastic Injection Molding Machines (Sodick, Cincinnati, Haitian, Van Dorn and more)
  • Large Selection of Late Model Robots
  • Dryers
  • Granulators
  • Complete Wet Coat Plant
  • Tool Room
  • Rolling Stock
  • Cranes, Facility, Rolling Stock & Support Equipment
  • Much More. . .

"This assortment of late model injection molding equipment presents a great opportunity for any business that manufactures injection molded plastic products," said Gary Treisman, President of Machinery Network Auctions. Treisman adds, "With so much other equipment that can be repurposed for many other manufacturing or industrial uses, this is an event that should not be missed."

Interested bidders can register and participate in this online-only auction on Thursday October 19, starting at 10 a.m. (ET).  Equipment inspection will be available onsite on Wednesday October 18 from 9 a.m.4 p.m. (ET) and in advance by appointment.  For inspection details and a complete listing of assets, please visit online at www.machinerynetwork.com / www.hilcoci.com / www.pplgroupllc.com. Interested parties can also email us at: [email protected] or call 224.927.5330 for more information.

Machinery Network Auctions has been a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business for over 35 years. Our client-partners can always rely on us to capitalize on our extensive background in the industrial equipment liquidation, restructuring and insolvency marketplace in accomplishing their project goals and objectives.

Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC is the preeminent global authority on providing clients with highly customized acquisition, disposition and advisory solutions with respect to commercial and industrial assets, as well as providing bespoke capital solutions. Based upon a thorough understanding of its clients' assets and the intricacies of the business operations that utilize those assets, Hilco Commercial Industrial has established a dependable reputation for delivering results to companies at every stage of their life cycles. Hilco Commercial Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions.  PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress, and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

SOURCE Hilco Commercial Industrial

