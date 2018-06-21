Machinery Trader Launches Used Equipment Website for Dynapac North America

Powered by Sandhills' cloud-based inventory management software, the website enables individual dealerships to seamlessly upload equipment information—including detailed specs and information, inspections, photos, and videos—to UsedDynapacNA.com. In addition to used assets listed for sale at retail, UsedDynapacNA.com also includes short-term rental equipment listings and assets scheduled for upcoming online auctions. Listings are cross-posted accordingly to MachineryTrader.com, RentalYard.com, and AuctionTime.com to ensure the best possible market exposure and increase traffic to UsedDynapacNA.com.

With the launch of UsedDynapacNA.com, Dynapac North America has also named Sandhills as one of its preferred website hosts and service providers for dealers representing Dynapac products across North America—an easy decision given the reach and scope of Machinery Trader and the degree to which its dealer group was already leveraging Sandhills Publishing's print and online advertising, access to retail, wholesale, and auction markets, and cloud-based tools.

"Our longstanding relationships with many Dynapac dealerships have allowed for seamless implementations that broaden exposure for Dynapac dealers nearly instantly," explains Jason Kassmeier, corporate sales executive at Sandhills Publishing. "We're excited to partner with Dynapac North America on a larger scale and look forward to growing our business relationship as we both work toward supporting the Dynapac North America dealer group."

For Dynapac, the website provides a focused online presence that is especially crucial to its branding. "In the short time since the Fayat Group acquisition and re-entry into the market as the well-known and trusted Dynapac brand, we continue to make strides in providing the best buying experience for end users by supporting our dealer network with digital tools and new technologies," explains Dynapac's Marketing and Communications Manager Jennifer Bishop. "The long-standing relationships between Sandhills Publishing's Machinery Trader and our dealer network, together with their expertise in digital solutions, made the decision to partner a clear choice for Dynapac North America."

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our broad range of products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications and corresponding websites that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing—we are the cloud.

About Dynapac Fayat Group

Dynapac, a leading supplier of high tech soil and asphalt rollers, pavers and milling equipment, is committed to strengthening customer performance. Dynapac is represented worldwide via its own regional sales and service offices, and also cooperates with an extensive and professional distribution network. Headquartered in Wardenburg, Germany, Dynapac is part of the FAYAT Group, and has production facilities in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia, in addition to a customer support and parts distribution center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

