Machining Centers Market worth $30.82 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the machining centers market is projected to grow from USD 22.54 billion in 2026 to USD 30.82 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Browse 173 market data Tables and 180 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Machining Centers Market'

Machining Centers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2033

2025–2033 2026 Market Size: USD 22.54 Billion

USD 22.54 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 30.82 Billion

USD 30.82 Billion CAGR (2026–2033): 4.6%

Machining Centers Market Trends & Insights:

Horizontal machining centers to hold significant market share during forecast period

Automotive & transportation to account for largest market share during forecast period

North America to witness significant growth rate in machining centers market during forecast period

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Vertical machining centers remain popular because they are flexible, compact, and cost-effective for automotive and general manufacturing. Horizontal machining centers are gaining momentum in high-volume production due to better chip removal, stronger rigidity, and pallet systems that improve productivity. Meanwhile, 5-axis machines are seeing faster adoption for complex parts in aerospace, medical, and EV applications, where precision and multi-surface machining are critical. Manufacturers are focusing on improving spindle speed, thermal stability, and vibration control to maintain accuracy during long production runs. At the same time, automation compatibility—such as robotic loading and pallet changers—is becoming essential as factories move toward lights-out and smart manufacturing. Advanced CNC controls and real-time monitoring are further helping companies reduce downtime and boost efficiency, making automation-ready machining centers the preferred choice across precision-driven industries.

Horizontal machining centers to hold significant market share during forecast period

Horizontal machining centers (HMCs) continue to strengthen their position in high-volume automotive and industrial manufacturing due to superior rigidity, efficient chip evacuation, and seamless integration with pallet systems for continuous production. Reflecting this momentum, at EMO 2025 (September 2025), Makino officially showcased its a630iT horizontal machining centers featuring a trunnion table configuration and Professional 7 control system designed for automated production cells and improved multi-face machining accuracy. In January 2026, DN Solutions completed the acquisition of Heller Group (Germany), significantly expanding its horizontal machining centers portfolio and strengthening its presence in the European automotive and aerospace markets. These manufacturer-driven developments highlight increasing focus on automation readiness, thermal stability, and digital CNC enhancements. As OEMs continue investing in high-throughput and precision-oriented production systems, horizontal machining centers are expected to maintain a strong revenue contribution within the global machining centers market.

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Automotive & transportation to account for largest market share during forecast period

The automotive & transportation industry remains the largest end-use segment in the machining centers market, driven by high-volume production of engine components, transmission systems, chassis parts, and increasingly, electric vehicle (EV) powertrain components. Machining centers are extensively used for precision milling, drilling, and contouring of aluminum housings, cylinder heads, gear components, and structural parts requiring tight tolerances and repeatability. The ongoing transition toward EVs is further accelerating demand for advanced machining solutions capable of handling lightweight materials such as aluminum alloys and high-strength composites used in battery enclosures and motor housings.

Automotive manufacturers are prioritizing automation-ready machining centers integrated with pallet systems, robotic loading, and in-line quality inspection to enhance productivity and reduce cycle times. High spindle speeds, improved thermal stability, and real-time monitoring capabilities are becoming critical to ensure consistent performance in mass production environments. Additionally, the push for localized vehicle manufacturing across emerging markets is driving investments in new production facilities equipped with advanced CNC machining platforms. As vehicle electrification, lightweighting, and precision engineering continue to expand, the automotive & transportation sector is expected to remain the dominant revenue contributor in the machining centers market.

North America to witness significant growth rate in machining centers market during forecast period

North America remains one of the leading regions for advanced manufacturing investments, supported by strong demand from automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial machinery sectors. The expansion of electric vehicle production facilities across the US and Mexico is accelerating the installation of high-precision machining centers for battery enclosures, motor housings, and lightweight structural components. In parallel, the aerospace sector—particularly commercial aircraft and defense programs—is driving demand for multi-axis and high-speed machining systems capable of handling aluminum alloys, titanium, and composite materials. The region hosts several major machine tool manufacturers and technology providers, including Haas Automation and large operational footprints from DMG MORI, Mazak, and Okuma, supported by well-established distribution and service networks. In addition, government-backed initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and supply chain localization are encouraging capital investments in advanced CNC and automation-ready machining platforms. Growing adoption of smart factory technologies, robotic integration, and real-time monitoring systems is further strengthening regional competitiveness. As manufacturers focus on reshoring production, improving productivity, and reducing supply chain risks, North America is expected to witness steady and technology-driven growth in the global machining centers market during the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Machining Centers Market:

The Top Companies in Machining Centers Market are DMG MORI (Germany/Japan), Yamazaki Mazak (Japan), Okuma Corporation (Japan), Makino (Japan), Haas Automation (US), DN Solutions (South Korea), Hyundai WIA (South Korea), GF Machining Solutions (Switzerland), GROB-WERKE (Germany), FANUC (Japan).

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