MachiningCloud Partners with Sandvik Coromant

News provided by

MachiningCloud

Jan 27, 2026, 13:55 ET

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MachiningCloud is proud to announce a partnership with Sandvik Coromant, making their tooling data available directly within our cloud-based platform. This collaboration allows users to find tools, build assemblies, and export data directly to CAM systems, streamlining process planning.

"This collaboration puts ready-to-use Sandvik Coromant tooling data into the hands of CAM programmers, helping reduce guesswork and keep production moving," said Paul Ricard, President and co-founder at MachiningCloud.

Continue Reading
Sandvik Coromant
Sandvik Coromant

"This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to improving access to high-quality tooling data. By expanding availability in customer-preferred platforms like MachiningCloud, we help reduce friction in tool selection and support our customers in taking their machining process to the next level," said Tobias Unosson, Business & Partner Development Manager at Sandvik Coromant.

Sandvik Coromant tools are now accessible alongside other brands in a multi-supplier ecosystem. Data is being added in phases to ensure quality, and access is free for all users.

About MachiningCloud MachiningCloud simplifies job planning, tool management, tooling workflows, and improve consistency in CNC machining environments.

About Sandvik Coromant Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions, and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations for the metalworking industry. 

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE MachiningCloud

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

MachiningCloud to Offer Free Subscription for Existing Novo Customers

MachiningCloud (or the "Company"), the leading cloud-based platform that provides manufacturers with access to the latest cutting tool product data,...

MachiningCloud Brings Litigation Against Kennametal for Theft of Trade Secrets and Breach of Contract

MachiningCloud (the "Company") today announced that it has initiated a lawsuit in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Ventura,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics