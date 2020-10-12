Mack-Cali Brings Together World-Class Team to Drive Repositioning of Harborside Office Campus on Jersey City Waterfront

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced the hiring of a new team of internal and external professionals to execute the repositioning, leasing, and marketing of Harborside, its Class A office campus on the waterfront in Jersey City. Harborside is a unique campus with more than 4.3 million square feet of office space, retail space, indoor and outdoor dining options, conferencing, fitness and wellness offerings, a daycare center, on-site parking, and 3,000 residential units in the neighborhood.

Edward J. Guiltinan has been hired as Senior Vice President, Leasing and brings 30 years of commercial real estate leasing experience, including the past 20 years with Rockefeller Group, where he leased millions of square feet of office, retail, and industrial space. Notably, Mr. Guiltinan recently participated in the redevelopment of 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan and was responsible for the full lease-up of the building, totaling more than 2 million square feet of office space to tenants, including MLB, Latham & Watkins, Bessemer Trust, and AIG, and retail space to tenants, including Avra Estiatorio.

Robert Willis recently assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Construction, and is overseeing the completion of key renovation projects across the campus. Mr. Willis is a seasoned construction veteran who brings more than 25 years of experience managing multi-million-dollar capital projects across asset types. He most recently led design and construction for HEI Hotels and Resorts and played an integral role in the development of the New York Times Building for Forest City Ratner Companies.

Finally, a new leasing agency team headed by Mark Ravesloot has been tapped to assist in the leasing efforts at Harborside. In addition, Mary Ann Tighe will consult on the overall project and provide strategic oversight. The balance of the CBRE team brings an impressive level of expertise and includes Peter Turchin, Jeffrey Babikian, Robert Norton, and Brett Shannon.

"Both Ed and Rob bring unmatched experience and knowledge in their respective areas of work, which puts us in the best position to complete the transformation of Harborside and help attract tenants and win business as companies return to the office with a new list of requirements and considerations," said MaryAnne Gilmartin, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali. "Companies today are demanding more control of every aspect of the work ecosystem, and Harborside is one of the only true campus destinations that provides that comfort and is accessible from around the region."

Mack-Cali, in partnership with CBRE, will implement a new marketing strategy that will focus on highlighting Harborside's competitive advantages including access, pricing, and performance. To strengthen Harborside's position in the marketplace, a robust broker relations campaign will supplement efforts to continue building Harborside's awareness. Each of the campus' six properties feature desirable office space, world-class connectivity, infrastructure and amenities.

"From modern glass towers to renovated historic buildings filled with character, tenants have an array of options at Harborside, all sharing access to world-class amenities. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of this high-caliber campus, which offers everything major tenants and employees require in one location, including ultra-modern office space, an eclectic selection of stores and independent dining in a dynamic setting," said Mary Ann Tighe, CEO, New York Tri-State Region, CBRE.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this communication may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

