Mack-Cali Files Investor Presentation Urging Stockholders to Reject Bow Street's Deceptive, Self-Serving Campaign

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) (the "Company" or "Mack-Cali") today announced that it filed an investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 12, 2019 (the "Annual Meeting"). Mack-Cali stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The presentation and other materials regarding the Board's recommendation for the Annual Meeting can be found at http://investors.mack-cali.com/.

"We are making tremendous progress on our Waterfront strategy and portfolio transformation, which reinforces our strong belief that acceding to Bow Street's demand for an immediate sale process would fail to maximize value and harm all other Mack-Cali stockholders," said Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer. "Bow Street's proxy contest is a transparent effort to advance its self-interested proposal to acquire some of the Company's prime assets at a grossly inadequate price, to the detriment of all other Mack-Cali stockholders. In responding to Bow Street's opportunistic value-grab attempt and unscrupulous and deceptive tactics, the Mack-Cali Board has demonstrated that it is open-minded about all alternatives for maximizing stockholder value and firmly committed to best practices of corporate governance. While the Board continues to pursue a comprehensive Board refreshment process initiated in 2016, Mack-Cali's directors and management team will remain focused on continuing the successful execution of the Company's strategy to create near- and long-term value for stockholders."

Highlights of the presentation include:

Mack- Cali's Board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, carefully evaluated Bow Street's proposal and concluded it was grossly inadequate, illusory, unworkable and not in the best interest of the Company's stockholders.

The Mack-Cali Board strongly recommends that stockholders vote to support the Mack-Cali Board and protect the value of their investment by voting on the WHITE proxy card "FOR" all of Mack-Cali's 11 nominees.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

