JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 and will host its first quarter earnings conference call with management on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.
The live conference call can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/CorporateProfile. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (323) 794-2093 and requesting the Mack-Cali first quarter earnings conference call. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.
Additional information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and the commercial real estate properties and multi-family residential communities available for lease can be found on the Company's website at www.mack-cali.com.
Contacts:
David Smetana
Deidre Crockett
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
(732) 590-1035
and Investor Relations
(732) 590-1025
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mack-cali-realty-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-300626767.html
SOURCE Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
