Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Issues Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI), a waterfront centric office and residential property owner, today announced that it has issued its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, which outlines the Company's commitment to the environment, its social programs at both the community and company level as well as its commitment to best in class governance.

Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are proud to share Mack-Cali's inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report to provide you with a better understanding of what we put into practice every day: care, respect, and responsible stewardship for our properties, our people, and our community. We believe that responsibility is a journey and we are excited to embrace the sustainability challenge to ensure the success of Mack-Cali for years to come."

The Company's corporate responsibility report can be found on its website at: www.mack-cali.com. The Company welcomes input and insights on how it can improve its corporate responsibility efforts and invites you to share your observations with its Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Deidre Crockett.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

Additional information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and the commercial real estate properties and multi-family residential communities available for lease can be found on the Company's website at www.mack-cali.com.

