Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income (loss) of $(0.49) per diluted share for the third quarter 2020, as compared to $(0.65) per diluted share for the third quarter 2019; and net income (loss) of $(1.37) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , as compared to $1.59 per diluted share for the same period in 2019;

for the third quarter 2020, as compared to for the third quarter 2019; Roseland's 5,589-unit multifamily stabilized portfolio (excluding assets undergoing an active renovation program) was 91.7% leased;

5,589-unit multifamily stabilized portfolio (excluding assets undergoing an active renovation program) was 91.7% leased; Roseland's adjusted same-store portfolio (excluding assets undergoing an active renovation program), consisting of 3,903 units, experienced an 11.7% decrease in NOI over third quarter 2019. Over the same period, revenues decreased by 3.3%;

adjusted same-store portfolio (excluding assets undergoing an active renovation program), consisting of 3,903 units, experienced an 11.7% decrease in NOI over third quarter 2019. Over the same period, revenues decreased by 3.3%; Roseland continued lease-up activities at The Emery at Overlook Ridge and finished the third quarter at 75.8% leased; 81.3% leased today;

continued lease-up activities at The Emery at Overlook Ridge and finished the third quarter at 75.8% leased; 81.3% leased today; Leased 153,827 sq. ft. of commercial space: 18,349 sq. ft. on the Waterfront, 107,438 sq. ft. in class A suburban and suburban and 28,040 sq. ft. in non-core;

Grew core portfolio office rental rates by 12.3% on a cash basis and 22.3% on a GAAP basis;

Core office portfolio was 78.2% leased; with the Waterfront at 76.9%, class A suburban portfolio at 89.0%, and Suburban at 70.0% leased;

Office same-store portfolio, consisting of 4.5 million sq. ft., experienced a 15.4% increase in Cash NOI and a 2.1% increase in GAAP NOI in the third quarter 2020 over the third quarter 2019, and

Collected 96.9% of rents from our office tenants and 99.5% of rents from our multifamily tenants in the third quarter.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Mack-Cali Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company and Board are focused on pursuing actions that will maximize shareholder value, taking bold, creative measures and examining all of our options. We are making significant strides in exiting our non-core commercial assets and remain confident in completing this strategy, having already demonstrated a strong market for our suburban assets. On the waterfront, we have begun implementing a new strategy to realize the untapped potential of Harborside with a new market-leading leasing team and a new head of leasing to launch a thoughtful campaign that emphasizes the value of a campus approach, which is particularly well-positioned for a post-COVID world. With respect to our multifamily platform, we remain convinced of the long-term value proposition for Roseland, the temporary impact of the pandemic notwithstanding."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* All per share amounts presented below are on a diluted basis.

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $(42.2) million, or $(0.49) per share, as compared to $(55.9) million, or $(0.65) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income (loss) available to common shareholders equaled $(117.0) million, or $(1.37) per share, as compared to $166.5 million, or $1.59 per share, for the same period last year.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $10.1 million, or $0.10 per share, as compared to $31.5 million, or $0.31 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, FFO equaled $44.8 million, or $0.45 per share, as compared to $103.9 million, or $1.03 per share, for the same period last year.

For the third quarter 2020, Core FFO was $29.9 million, or $0.30 per share, as compared to $38.2 million, or $0.38 per share for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Core FFO equaled $91.1 million, or $0.91 per share, as compared to $119.0 million, or $1.18 per share, for the same period last year.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Office

The Company's consolidated Core office properties (including discontinued operations) were 78.2 percent leased at September 30, 2020, as compared to 80.3 percent leased at June 30, 2020 and 80.8 percent leased at September 30, 2019.

Third quarter 2020 same-store GAAP revenues for the office portfolio increased by 1.2 percent while same-store GAAP NOI increased by 2.1 percent from the same period in 2019. Third quarter 2020 same store cash revenues for the office portfolio increased by 8.4 percent while same store cash NOI grew by 15.4 percent from 2019. Same store cash revenues and same store cash NOI exclude straight-line rent and FAS 141 adjustments.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company executed ten leases at its commercial office portfolio, totaling 153,827 square feet. Of these totals, ten leases for 153,827 square feet (100 percent) were lease renewals and other tenant retention transactions.

Rental rate roll-up for the Core portfolio for third quarter 2020 transactions was 12.3 percent on a cash basis and 22.3 percent on a GAAP basis.

Multifamily

Roseland's stabilized operating portfolio was 91.7 percent leased at September 30, 2020 (excluding assets undergoing an active renovation program). Roseland's overall operating portfolio was 89.5 percent leased at September 30, 2020 as compared to 92.6 percent at June 30, 2020 predominately based on a decrease in new lease traffic in the portfolio's urban markets. Roseland's same-store portfolio, consisting of 4,838 units, experienced a 17.4 percent decrease in NOI over third quarter 2019. Over the same period, revenues decreased by 8.2 percent, and expenses increased by 6.7 percent. Excluding assets undergoing an active renovation program, adjusted same-store revenues decreased by 3.3 percent resulting in a same-store net operating income decrease of 11.7 percent for the third quarter 2020, as compared to third quarter 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted same-store revenues increased 1.5 percent and NOI decreased 0.3 percent over the same period in 2019.

At quarter end, Roseland had 1,942 units under construction across five projects (inclusive of the Emery). This aggregate $1 billion construction portfolio has a projected stabilized yield of approximately 6.14 percent.

During the quarter, the Company received its share of proceeds from the sale of its URBY tax credit totaling $2.6 million.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

During the third quarter, the Company completed the Phase 1 sale of its Parsippany and Giralda Farms portfolio, comprising 11 office buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet in Morris County for a total of $167.6 million. In addition, the Company closed on the sale of 325 Columbia Turnpike, a 168,144-square-foot office building in Florham Park, NJ for $25.8 million, as well as the first asset of its Phase 2 sales tranche of its Parsippany and Giralda portfolio, 9 Campus Drive, a 156,495-square-foot office building in Parsippany, NJ for $21 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the sale of 5 Vaughn Drive, a 98,500-square-foot office building in Princeton, NJ for a total of $7.5 million.

The Company's remaining suburban New Jersey office portfolios in Monmouth, Short Hills and MetroPark are actively being marketed or under contract and are expected to be sold by early 2021.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a debt-to-undepreciated assets ratio of 49.8 percent compared to 50.2 percent at June 30, 2020 and 47.6 percent at September 30, 2019. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 12.1x compared to 11.4x for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company's interest coverage ratio was 2.7x for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 2.9x for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

DIVIDEND

On September 30, 2020, the Company announced that it was suspending its common dividends and distributions attributable to the third and fourth quarters 2020. As the Company's management estimated that as of September 2020 it had satisfied its dividends obligations as a REIT on taxable income expected for 2020, the Company made the strategic decision to suspend its common dividends and distributions for the remainder of 2020 in an effort to provide greater financial flexibility during the pandemic and to retain incremental capital to support leasing initiatives at its Harborside commercial office properties on the Jersey City waterfront.

INFORMATION ABOUT FFO

Funds from operations ("FFO") is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Additional information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and the commercial real estate properties and multifamily residential communities available for lease can be found on the Company's website at www.mack-cali.com.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, REVENUES

2020



2019



2020



2019 Revenue from leases $ 65,849

$ 72,538

$ 201,091

$ 224,947 Real estate services

2,876



3,411



8,624



10,783 Parking income

4,033



5,716



12,332



16,097 Hotel income

893



3,325



3,290



5,702 Other income

3,999



2,400



7,020



6,732 Total revenues

77,650



87,390



232,357



264,261























EXPENSES





















Real estate taxes

10,816



11,151



32,326



33,813 Utilities

3,598



4,402



10,564



14,605 Operating services

18,942



18,109



50,639



52,821 Real estate services expenses

3,300



3,905



10,106



12,150 General and administrative

28,945



12,571



62,005



42,836 Depreciation and amortization

31,670



32,605



92,807



96,110 Property impairments

36,582



-



36,582



- Land and other impairments

1,292



2,589



23,401



5,088 Total expenses

135,145



85,332



318,430



257,423























OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME





















Interest expense

(20,265)



(22,129)



(61,795)



(67,817) Interest and other investment income (loss)

3



188



42



1,526 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

1,373



(113)



(281)



(882) Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



-



13,790 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

-



(34,666)



(7,915)



233,698 Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land

-



296



4,813



566 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



-



903 Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net

-



(98)



-



1,801 Total other income (expense)

(18,889)



(56,522)



(65,136)



183,585 Income (loss) from continuing operations

(76,384)



(54,464)



(151,209)



190,423 Discontinued operations:





















Income from discontinued operations

19,491



8,506



63,213



24,686 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses disposition of rental property and impairments, net

15,775



(10,063)



(23,900)



(15,865) Total discontinued operations, net

35,266



(1,557)



39,313



8,821 Net income (loss)

(41,118)



(56,021)



(111,896)



199,244 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures

895



405



1,900



2,500 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership of income from continuing operations

7,874



6,005



16,166



(18,191) Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations

(3,388)



154



(3,776)



(896) Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,471)



(6,471)



(19,413)



(16,144) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (42,208)

$ (55,928)

$ (117,019)

$ 166,513























Basic earnings per common share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.84)

$ (0.63)

$ (1.76)



1.50 Discontinued operations

0.35



(0.02)



0.39



0.09 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.49)

$ (0.65)

$ (1.37)

$ 1.59























Diluted earnings per common share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.84)

$ (0.63)

$ (1.76)

$ 1.50 Discontinued operations

0.35



(0.02)



0.39



0.09 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.49)

$ (0.65)

$ (1.37)

$ 1.59























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

90,671



90,584



90,639



90,539























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

100,307



100,560



100,235



100,802

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Statements of Funds from Operations and Core FFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,



2020





2019





2020





2019

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (42,208)



$ (55,928)



$ (117,019)



$ 166,513

Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership

(7,874)





(6,005)





(16,166)





18,191

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

3,388





(154)





3,776





896

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)

34,665





35,785





101,560





104,197

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations

1,366





16,797





4,271





50,418

Property Impairments on continuing operations

36,582





-





36,582





-

Property Impairments on discontinued operations

-





5,894





-





11,696

Gain on change of control of interests

-





-





-





(13,790)

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-





-





-





(903)

Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

-





34,666





7,915





(233,698)

Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

(15,775)





413





23,900





413

Funds from operations (b) $ 10,144



$ 31,468



$ 44,819



$ 103,933

































Add (Deduct):





























(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

-





98





-





(1,801)

Land and other impairments

1,292





6,345





23,401





8,844

(Gain) on disposition of developable land

-





(296)





(4,813)





(566)

Dead deal costs

2,583





271





2,860





271

Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

8,900





277





11,738





1,839

Management contract termination costs

-





-





-





1,021

Reporting systems conversion costs

-





-





363





-

Proxy fight costs

6,954





-





12,770





4,171

New payroll tax consulting costs

-





-





-





1,313

Core FFO $ 29,873



$ 38,163



$ 91,138



$ 119,025

































Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,307





100,560





100,235





100,802

































Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.31



$ 0.45



$ 1.03

































Core funds from operations per share/unit diluted $ 0.30



$ 0.38



$ 0.91



$ 1.18

































Dividends declared per common share $ -



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 0.60

































Supplemental Information:





























Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:





























Building improvements $ 2,975



$ 3,091



$ 7,325



$ 6,406

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d) $ 4,057



$ 7,245



$ 15,047



$ 19,976

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions on space vacant for more than a year $ 1,627



$ 6,138



$ 10,653



$ 13,836

Straight-line rent adjustments (e) $ 467



$ 3,625



$ 1,744



$ 10,532

Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (f) $ 858



$ 1,057



$ 2,661



$ 3,152

Amortization of stock compensation $ 799



$ 2,061



$ 5,907



$ 6,289

Amortization of lease inducements $ (40)



$ (108)



$ 76



$ 475

Non real estate depreciation and amortization $ 336



$ 611



$ 1,268



$ 1,661

Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 1,074



$ 1,121



$ 3,158



$ 3,478







































(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, of $3,331 and $3,655 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $10,020 and $9,341 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $336 and $611 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1,268 and $1,661 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (9,396 and 9,852 shares for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 9,411and 9,960 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). (d) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year. (e) Includes free rent of $3,930 and $5,853 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $10,187 and $16,095 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Also, includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $52 and $266 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $69 and $(59) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (f) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share (amounts are per diluted share, except share counts in thousands) (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.49)

$ (0.65)

$ (1.37)

$ 1.59 Add (deduct): Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)

0.35



0.36



1.01



1.03 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations

0.01



0.17



0.04



0.50 Redemption value adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interests

0.02



0.03



0.08



0.25 Property impairments on continuing operations

0.36



-



0.36



- Property Impairments on discontinued operations

-



0.06



-



0.12 Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



-



(0.14) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



-



(0.01) Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

-



0.34



0.08



(2.32) Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on disposition of rental property, net

(0.16)



-



0.24



- Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

0.01



-



0.01



0.01 Funds from operations (b) $ 0.10

$ 0.31

$ 0.45

$ 1.03























Add (Deduct):





















(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

-



-



-



(0.02) Land and other impairments

0.01



0.06



0.23



0.09 Dead deal costs

0.03



-



0.03



- (Gain) on disposition of developable land

-



-



(0.05)



(0.01) Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

0.09



-



0.12



0.02 Management contract termination costs / reporting system conversion costs

-



-



-



0.01 Proxy fight costs

0.07



-



0.13



0.04 New payroll tax consulting costs

-



-



-



0.01 Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

-



0.01



-



0.01 Core FFO $ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.91

$ 1.18























Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,307



100,560



100,235



100,802





(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0.04 and $0.04 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.12 and $0.13 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (9,396 and 9,852 shares for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 9,411and 9,960 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















September 30,



December 31, Assets 2020

2019 Rental property









Land and leasehold interests $ 641,962

$ 653,231 Buildings and improvements

3,669,960



3,361,435 Tenant improvements

163,900



163,299 Furniture, fixtures and equipment

78,558



78,716



4,554,380



4,256,681 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(627,995)



(558,617)



3,926,385



3,698,064 Rental property held for sale, net

714,404



966,497 Net investment in rental property

4,640,789



4,664,561 Cash and cash equivalents

22,872



25,589 Restricted cash

14,507



15,577 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

194,779



209,091 Unbilled rents receivable, net

86,818



95,686 Deferred charges, goodwill and other assets, net

220,194



275,102 Accounts receivable

10,784



7,192











Total assets $ 5,190,743

$ 5,292,798











Liabilities and Equity









Senior unsecured notes, net $ 572,360

$ 571,484 Unsecured revolving credit facility and term loans

156,000



329,000 Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

2,167,522



1,908,034 Dividends and distributions payable

1,537



22,265 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

205,637



209,510 Rents received in advance and security deposits

36,575



39,463 Accrued interest payable

15,642



10,185 Total liabilities

3,155,273



3,089,941 Commitments and contingencies





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

511,352



503,382











Equity:









Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized,









90,712,055 and 90,595,176 shares outstanding

907



906 Additional paid-in capital

2,531,122



2,535,440 Dividends in excess of net earnings

(1,195,909)



(1,042,629) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

-



(18) Total Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity

1,336,120



1,493,699











Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:









Operating Partnership

142,469



158,480 Consolidated joint ventures

45,529



47,296 Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

187,998



205,776











Total equity

1,524,118



1,699,475











Total liabilities and equity $ 5,190,743

$ 5,292,798

