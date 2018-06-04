Mack-Cali Realty Corporation To Host 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

Additional information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and the commercial real estate properties and multi-family residential communities available for lease can be found on the Company's website at www.mack-cali.com.

Statements made in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate, and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts: Michael J. DeMarco Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Chief Executive Officer (732) 590-1589 mdemarco@mack-cali.com David Smetana Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Chief Financial Officer (732) 590-1035 dsmetana@mack-cali.com Deidre Crockett Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations (732) 590-1025 dcrockett@mack-cali.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mack-cali-realty-corporation-to-host-2018-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-300659248.html

SOURCE Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mack-cali.com

