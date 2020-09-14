Mack-Cali Realty Corporation to Participate in the 2020 Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) announced today that it will be participating in the virtual 2020 Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference from September 15, 2020 to September 17, 2020. Management hosting meetings with the investment community include MaryAnne Gilmartin, Interim Chief Executive Officer, David Smetana, Chief Financial Officer, Marshall Tycher, Chairman of Roseland Residential and Nick Hilton, Executive Vice President of Leasing. An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Mack-Cali website after the market closes on September 14, 2020 at http://investors.mack-cali.com.

The Company is also providing an operational update as of August 31, 2020 on its office and residential portfolios, as follows.

Office portfolio collections were 97.5% and residential collections were 99.6%.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this communication may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts: David Smetana Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Chief Financial Officer (732) 590-1035 [email protected] Deidre Crockett Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Chief Administrative Officer (732) 590-1025 [email protected]

