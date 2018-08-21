Mack Dawg Entertainment Bringing On Board Renowned Italian Composer

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Dawg Entertainment (www.mackdawgentertainment.com) is an independent record company based in Massachusetts with a subsidiary in Midtown Manhattan. Its main focus is to provide unknown talent with an opportunity to hone their musical skills for professional presentation globally. The company specializes in music production and composition, as well as functioning as a record label. Donna Cugini handles the administrative duties of Mack Dawg Entertainment; Lawrence Coley takes care of the artistic side of the business. They are proudly bringing on Italian composer Fabio Bertagnolli.

Mr. Bertagnolli is internationally acclaimed for his compositions, creating musical scores for award-winning films such as "Dedication," a short documentary which has won "Best Short Documentary" and "Best Message" at the Top Indie Film Awards, as well as "Paradise," a string orchestra piece which won in the category of "Best Music" at the American Tracks Music Award Competition. His compositions for film have been featured internationally at many film festivals, including the Views of the World Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, the Equality International Film Festival in Sacramento, CA, the Glendale International Film Festival in Glendale, CA, the Greenwich Village Film Festival in New York City, NY, and the Ringerike International Youth Film Festival in Ringerike, Norway.

He will be working on acclaimed productions including the arrangement for strings of the song "Here We Are;" the composition of the music for the musical "A Colorful Tale," composition and arrangements of songs for the artists in the roster of Mack Dawg Entertainment.

