Mack Trucks Expands Vocational Lineup with All-New Granite® and Keystone® at ConExpo 2026

All-New Cab Design, Advanced Safety Technologies and Industry-First Features Across Both Models

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Trucks today unveiled two all-new models at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, ahead of ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The all-new reimagined and redesigned Mack® Granite® and the new Mack Keystone® significantly advance Mack's vocational truck lineup, delivering all-new cab designs, cutting-edge safety technologies, enhanced driver comfort and industry-first features designed to set a new standard across vocational applications.

"Today represents one of the most significant product launches in Mack's 125-year history," said Stephen Roy, president, Mack Trucks. "The all-new Granite and Keystone embody everything Mack stands for: legendary durability, uncompromising performance and a commitment to our customers who depend on these trucks to get the toughest jobs done. We've completely reimagined our vocational lineup from the ground up, bringing the same level of innovation we delivered with our Pioneer™ and Anthem® models to the vocational market."

In 2025, Mack launched the Pioneer for highway applications and the all-new Anthem for long-haul operations. The Granite and Keystone now bring that same platform and level of innovation to the vocational market.

THE NEW MACK GRANITE

Industry-First Safety Technologies

The all-new Granite sets a new standard for safety in the vocational segment, introducing multiple industry-first technologies that bring advanced protection to demanding work environments.

The available Mack Protect™ safety suite, the same system available on the all-new Mack Pioneer and Mack Anthem, includes front camera, front radar and 270-degree radar coverage with both passenger-side and driver-side radar systems. Having both driver-side (left-hand) and passenger-side (right-hand) radars is a first for the vocational segment.

The Granite is also the first vocational truck to feature an Electronic Park Brake (ePark Brake) with rollaway protection in conjunction with auto release when shifting into gear. Additional safety features include standard front and available side-curtain airbags, standard LED headlamps and fog lamps with available cornering lights.

Standard on every all-new Mack Granite model is E911 auto-call, which automatically contacts emergency services when in cellular service range, if an airbag deploys or the system detects a rollover or collision – another first for the vocational segment.

An optional proprietary camera system provides up to five camera inputs, including backup camera and downward-facing passenger-side camera for enhanced visibility of certain blind spots, particularly useful for certain customers in urban operations. An optional Digital Mirror System is also available.

"We're bringing safety technologies to the North American vocational market that have never been available before," said Alex Lee, Mack Trucks senior product manager for vocational and medium duty. "Features like the ePark Brake, 270-degree radar coverage and E911 auto-call are going to make a real difference in protecting drivers who work in some of the most challenging environments."

Configurations and Availability

The all-new Mack Granite will be available in day cab and 44-inch sleeper configurations in both axle-forward and axle-back positions, with multiple front and rear axle ratings to handle specific customer requirements. The truck is offered with graphite and bright trim packages, with features including LED headlights, three-piece bumper options and available sun visor. An optional hatch provides fluid access for snowplow applications.

The new Granite will be available for order in the latter half of 2026. Production of the all-new Mack Granite will begin in January 2027, at Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

Performance-Built for the Vocational Market

The Granite features the new Mack MP®13 engine, delivering greater power, up to 540 HP and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque, while providing up to 3% improved fuel efficiency compared with the previous engine. The updated Mack mDRIVE™ automated manual transmission, available in 12-, 13- and 14-speed configurations, provides 30% faster shifts for improved responsiveness and shift quality. The 13-speed features a low reduction creeper gear for improved startability on steep grades and with heavy loads. The 14-speed features a 32:1 ultra-low-speed reduction gear ideal for precision work like curb pouring and loose soil conditions. The Granite also offers a Cummins X10 engine, rated from 350-450 HP and 1,250-1,650 lb.-ft. of torque, with an Allison automatic transmission.

The Granite continues Mack's legacy of durability through its legendary axles with the new MaxRide air load distributing suspension, a non-torque reactive eight-bag system proprietary to Mack that delivers superior ride quality and load management.

"Ride quality matters in vocational applications; our customers are navigating job sites, rough terrain and city streets all in the same day," said Tim Wrinkle, vice president, product owner, vocational and medium duty at Mack. "The Granite's MaxRide air suspension delivers a smoother, more comfortable ride that helps reduce driver fatigue and keeps performing at their best."

All-New Cab Delivers More Space and Comfort

The Granite features an all-new galvanized steel cab that is significantly larger than its predecessor, with nine inches of additional width at the B-pillar for increased interior volume and driver comfort. The cab meets all ISO safety standards and passes the stringent Swedish Impact (BOF10) test, demonstrating Mack's commitment to occupant protection without sacrificing capability.

A new ImpactShield one-piece bonded curved windshield provides improved durability and impact resistance, while the shorter 113.5-inch bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) dimension in both axle-forward and axle-back configurations simplifies bodybuilder adaptation and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements across all markets.

Driver-Centric Interior Design

The all-new Granite's interior was designed with input from more than 30 professional drivers through an unbiased clinic at Virginia Tech, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, where drivers without knowledge of the Mack brand rated prototypes and provided feedback on ergonomics, placement of controls and visibility.

"Everything in this cab was designed around the driver," said Vince Lokers, specialist chief designer, Mack Trucks. "We focused on creating a driver-centric, commanding, ergonomic layout with wrap-around controls and high visibility. Features like our new steering column-mounted shifter, flat-bottom steering wheel and electric brakes were all positioned in their best ergonomic position based on direct driver feedback."

The interior is available in three trim levels and features a new digital instrument cluster, updated materials and features carried over from the Mack Pioneer and new Anthem, and an all-new three-way adjustable steering column. An available premium air-shock seat offers four-way lumbar support, massage and heating/ventilation functions. The new door panel design incorporates HVAC ducting that delivers heating and cooling at the driver's shoulder, a feature borrowed from the automotive segment for enhanced comfort.

A new bodybuilder tower positioned between the seats provides a convenient mounting surface for body builder controls, gauges and equipment. It can also be optioned as additional storage with a lid, which is critical in day cab applications in which storage space is at a premium. The interior also includes built-in productivity features like the aluminum top-of-dash t-slot and side-of-dash accessory mounting plate, providing reinforced, easy-to-access mounting locations for ELDs and other devices. Standard top of dash dual USB-C, 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and an available wireless phone charger add convenience to power multiple devices.

Bold Exterior Design with Heritage Inspiration

The all-new Granite's exterior design was developed in parallel with the Mack Pioneer, ensuring a consistent brand language across the entire Mack lineup.

The hood profile draws inspiration from the iconic Mack R model, with a lowered side air intake that provides increased visibility in front of the A-pillars, while maintaining vertical space up front for a higher performing cooling package.

"The Granite was not just an adaptation of the Pioneer," said Lukas Yates, expert chief designer for Mack Trucks. "This is an all-new platform that was created to be applicable in both highway and vocational applications. We wanted this truck to look tough and confident going down the road, built to be very rugged and handle anything. The design emphasis was on durability and functionality while maintaining the Mack DNA that our customers recognize and trust."

The new stainless steel grille represents a significant advancement in quality and durability. "This is the best grille we've ever done on a truck," Yates added. "It's very strong and rigid, with a level of quality I haven't seen on anything else."

A new modular bumper system addresses the complexity of vocational applications, which traditionally required more than 60 bumper variants to accommodate different tow and axle configurations. The new design features a common centerpiece that accommodates both center and side tow configurations, with interchangeable end caps for axle-forward and axle-back positions. This innovative approach maintains all customer options while dramatically improving production efficiency. The stamped three-piece bumper integrates cornering and fog lamps in a robust, durable solution.

New LED bullet lamps on the cab roof provide a clean, modern aesthetic while meeting regulatory clearance and identification lighting requirements. A new axle-forward headlamp maintains the same lighting performance and signature Mack 'M'-shaped daytime running light as the axle-back version in a more compact package.

Connectivity and Uptime

The all-new Granite keeps fleets connected and running with Mack Connect telematics, providing real-time visibility into vehicle location, performance and health. Over-the-air updates enable remote software updates to one truck or the entire fleet, minimizing downtime and service visits.

The MyMack mobile app gives drivers and fleet managers convenient access to critical vehicle information from anywhere, while remote diagnostic capabilities help identify issues before they become costly problems.

Combined with Mack's established dealer network and uptime support services across North America, the all-new Granite is designed to keep trucks and customers on the job.

THE MACK KEYSTONE

The Mack Keystone is a purpose-built Class 8 vocational tractor designed to thrive in the most demanding on- and off-road environments. The Mack Keystone combines terrain versatility with the latest advancements in driver comfort, safety technology and Mack's legendary durability. In addition to North American markets, the Keystone will be available in select international markets, marking the first time Mack has offered this class of vocational tractor in Latin America.

"The Mack Keystone represents our commitment to providing customers in agriculture, construction and vocational markets with a truck that's as capable on rough terrain as it is on the highway," Roy said. "Named after the Keystone State of Pennsylvania, where all Mack Class 8 models for North America and export are assembled at Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, the Keystone continues Mack's tradition of building rugged, reliable trucks that work as hard as the people who drive them."

The Keystone builds on the strong legacy of the Mack Pinnacle™, which has earned a reputation for durability and high customer satisfaction over its 20+ years in Mack's product lineup. The Keystone delivers all the same advanced technology and safety as the Mack Pioneer and all-new Mack Anthem and the new Mack Granite. This unified platform enables the Keystone model to offer identical comfort features, safety systems and performance technologies while maintaining the heavy-duty characteristics essential for vocational tractor applications.

"Our customers told us they wanted a truck that could handle the toughest jobs and job sites without compromising driver comfort or modern technology," Randall said. "The Keystone delivers exactly that: terrain versatility to navigate challenging road conditions, combined with the best ride quality in the business."

Terrain Versatility for Demanding Applications

The Keystone is engineered for customers who operate in construction, agriculture, logging, livestock hauling and other applications that require a truck capable of performing on highways and challenging off-road terrain. Key to this capability is the Keystone's higher ground clearance, approach angle and robust suspension system. The available Mack Maxride™ suspension is specifically engineered to deliver ultimate performance on the most demanding road conditions, providing best-in-class ride quality whether on highway or rough terrain.

"The Keystone is designed for terrain versatility; it thrives where the roads are unpaved, uneven or even nonexistent, then transitions seamlessly to highway driving," said Fernando Couceiro, Mack Trucks vice president of highway trucks. "Whether you're hauling logs out of a forest, delivering heavy equipment to a construction site or transporting agricultural goods across rural roads, the Keystone is built to handle it all."

For the first time, Mack is offering this class of vocational tractor in both axle-forward and axle-back configurations, providing customers with greater flexibility to match their specific operational needs. The Keystone is available in three cab configurations: day cab, 44-inch sleeper and 64-inch sleeper, each offered in both axle positions. Rear axle configurations include 6x4, 8x4 and 8x6.

Driver-Centric Interior Design

The Keystone shares its interior architecture with the Mack Pioneer, bringing the same level of driver comfort and ergonomic excellence to vocational applications. The cab features wrap-around controls and high visibility.

"We designed every element of the Keystone interior with the driver in mind – from the wrap-around controls that keep everything within easy reach, to the ergonomic grab bars that make entering and exiting the cab safer and easier," Lokers said.

The interior features Mack's acclaimed seating with industry-leading comfort and support, electronic braking system for easier operation, an available digital mirror system and a flat-bottom steering wheel designed for improved belly room — a driver-requested feature that provides additional clearance. An integrated ELD plate accommodates electronic logging devices, while device holders and cord management systems keep the workspace organized.

Bold Design with Heritage Inspiration

The Keystone features a distinctive exterior design that balances modern aesthetics with the rugged characteristics expected of a vocational tractor. The design team drew inspiration from Mack's heritage, including design elements reminiscent of the iconic Mack R Model, while incorporating contemporary styling that aligns with Mack's current product family.

"We designed the Keystone to look like it can handle anything because it can," said Yates said. "The gloss black grille bar, polished aluminum-clad bumper center and refined fender profile give the Keystone a distinctive presence that's unmistakably Mack, while maintaining a cohesive family appearance with our Pioneer, Anthem and Granite models."

The Keystone introduces a new modular bumper system designed to accommodate various tow configurations while maintaining a clean, functional appearance. A new bullet lamp on the cab roof provides improved visibility and compliance contributing to the truck's distinctive character.

Proven Performance and Reliability

The Keystone is powered exclusively by the Mack MP13 engine, delivering up to 540 horsepower and 1,950 lb-ft of torque to tackle the most demanding heavy-haul applications. Paired with the proven mDRIVE HD automated manual transmission, the Keystone delivers smooth, efficient power transfer in any terrain. The advanced powertrain delivers up to 6% improved fuel efficiency compared to the Pinnacle, helping customers reduce operating costs without sacrificing performance. The Keystone also offers the Mack Protect™ safety suite available on the Pioneer and Anthem.

To maximize uptime, the Keystone comes standard with Mack's integrated uptime solutions, including a complimentary five-year subscription to Mack Connect, Mack's telematics platform that provides real-time vehicle monitoring, remote diagnostics and proactive service scheduling to keep trucks on the road and productive.

"When you're operating on challenging roads, ride quality becomes even more important," Couceiro said. "The Keystone's suspension and cab engineering deliver an unmatched smooth, comfortable ride that reduces driver fatigue, even in the most demanding conditions. Combined with Mack's legendary durability, the Keystone is built to perform mile after mile, year after year."

Availability

The all-new Mack Keystone will be available for order through Mack's dealer network in late Q3 of 2026.

Mack Financial Services makes it easier to get into an all-new Granite or Keystone with quick credit decisions, flexible financing up to 100% of the truck, and terms up to 72 months. Customers can also protect their investment with integrated insurance coverage, simplify budgeting by rolling service contracts into their truck payment, and gain immediate parts and repair authorization across the Mack dealer network through FleetPREFERRED. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about the all-new Mack Granite and Keystone, visit your local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack

Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for 125 years. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and ISO 45001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation's roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.

The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs about 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to about $49 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

For more information about Mack, visit our website at www.macktrucks.com.

