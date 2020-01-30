Mack Trucks Launches Mack® MD Series Medium-Duty Trucks, Invests $13 Million to Establish New Operation

"Mack Trucks is very proud to make this investment and to now offer a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, serving virtually every segment of the market," said Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president. "With this investment, Mack is well-positioned for future success, and we're taking orders for the new truck beginning today."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the $13 million investment during an event with state and local officials at RVO. Gov. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund for the project.

Mack's investment is being used for equipment, tooling and building enhancements in the 280,000 square feet of the facility dedicated to the assembly of Mack medium-duty vehicles.

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

These new products will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

"Already providing our customers a full product lineup of Class 8 vehicles, which includes straight trucks and cabover platforms, the Mack MD Series expands even further the solutions available to our customers," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. "Now that we have a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles, customers desiring Mack's distinctive durability and reliability now have an option for lighter GVWR configurations."

The Mack MD Series is an all-new model range built specifically for medium-duty applications. Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack's highway model, as a basis for the grille and hood design found on the MD Series. The Mack MD Series will be supported by Mack's extensive dealer network.

Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and OHSAS 18001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American Trucking Associations' public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation's roadways.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018, the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about $43 billion. The Volvo Group is a publicly held company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

For more information about Mack, visit our website at www.macktrucks.com

