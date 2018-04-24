Mack Trucks Rolls Out Refuse Vehicles Pre-Wired for Lytx® Programs

"We continually look for innovative ways to enhance the safety of our roadways," said David Pardue, Vice President of Connected Vehicle and Contract Services for Mack Trucks. "The decision to partner with Lytx was a natural step because we want to provide our customers with a faster, easier way to implement their industry-leading video telematics solutions."

As of fall 2018, customers will have the opportunity to order the Mack LR and TerraPro refuse models wired and ready for faster program deployment of Lytx solutions. The option will be available when clients configure or order new Mack LR and TerraPro trucks through Mack dealers. Customers can choose wiring for either the SV2 or one of the SF Series event recorders for rapid, plug-and-play deployment.

"Mack has been an exceptional partner for Lytx," said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. "We feel a kinship with Mack because of its longstanding emphasis on safety and customer service, two values that are also paramount for us. We look forward to continuing to work with Mack to help our shared customers save lives, reduce claims costs, and provide outstanding service."

The Lytx DriveCam safety program combines video-based coaching with predictive analytics to help clients find the root cause of risks in their fleets and take action before collisions happen. Adding Lytx Video Services to the DriveCam® program can help fleets tap into on-demand continual video and optional live stream of the road in order to help them evaluate compliance with company procedures, verify service, and discover opportunities to generate additional revenue.

About Lytx

At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® safety program, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. The Lytx Video ServicesSM enhancement delivers a highly configurable user interface to provide fleet managers unparalleled visibility into their fleet operations, both in the moment and up to a week later. RAIR® Compliance Services helps DOT-regulated fleets comply with safety regulations, complementing the DriveCam® program. Lytx ActiveVision® service helps fleets detect and address distracted and drowsy driving, both in real time and over time, and additional services offer virtually limitless solutions for fleets and field operations of any profile. We protect more than 3,000 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. For more information, visit https://www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, or our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

