MacKay Municipal Managers Chooses Artivest as Point of Access for Financial Advisor Channel

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MacKay Municipal Managers™ ("MacKay"), the municipal bond team of MacKay Shields LLC, will harness Artivest's open-architecture digital platform to bring its alternative solutions to financial advisors and qualified high-net-worth investors.

"Our relative-value, research-driven approach to investing in municipal bonds is designed to bring investors healthy after-tax income over the long term," said Robert DiMella, CFA and John Loffredo, CFA, Co-Heads of MacKay. "At a time when the present market is dominated by low yields and negative rates, we are glad to work with Artivest to bring advisors and qualified investors a number of sophisticated fixed-income solutions which strive to potentially deliver positive yields, while also maintaining low correlation to other assets and mitigating default risk."

MacKay seeks to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market, including the mispricing of securities, in order to provide income-oriented investors with attractive after-tax total returns. The firm's portfolios of municipal bonds are overseen by a team of portfolio managers and analysts who possess an average of more than 20 years of investment experience. MacKay's approach to building portfolios of U.S. tax-exempt and taxable municipal bonds combines a top-down overlay and bottom-up credit research.

"The Artivest Open Network possesses the innovation and accessibility to enable a wide range of high-quality managers to seamlessly offer alternative solutions to the advisory channel," said Matt Osborne, Chief Investment Officer of Artivest. "MacKay utilizes a differentiated approach to municipal fixed income, and we are proud that the firm has chosen our digital platform as the gateway where advisors and qualified investors can incorporate its alternative programs into their portfolios."

Over the past seven years, MacKay won two U.S. Investment Management Awards from Institutional Investor magazine in recognition of its accomplishments as a fixed-income manager in the municipal bond space. For more information, please visit: https://www.nylinvestments.com/rias/fixed-income/mackay-shields/investment-process/municipal-managers-team

MacKay joins a variety of other best-in-class managers that have added their alternative solutions to the Artivest Open Network during the previous year, including KKR, LaSalle Investment Management, Eaton Vance, Bain Capital Credit, and Wellington Management.

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About MacKay Shields LLC

MacKay Shields LLC is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC. MacKay Shields LLC is a fixed-income and equity investment management firm with $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. MacKay Shields LLC manages fixed-income and equity strategies for high-net-worth individuals, institutional clients, and mutual funds. For more information visit: www.mackayshields.com

