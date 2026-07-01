The highly anticipated five-day sale features daily drops, surprise reveals and savings up to 60% off

AURORA, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You're Invited! This July, MacKenzie-Childs, the artisan driven, American-heritage home décor brand, welcomes shoppers to its biggest sale event of the year as the iconic Barn Sale returns. This year the event returns bigger than ever, featuring over 2,000 handpicked items and savings up to 60% off, unfolding both online and in-store with new surprises revealed each day. For the first time ever, pieces from the viral Mocha Check and Emerald Check collections join the sale, introducing sought-after newness alongside signature favorites.

MacKenzie-Childs Iconic Barn Sale Returns – Inviting Shoppers to the Event of the Year with Over 2,000 Coveted Finds

Spanning five days from July 16 – July 20, 2026, Barn Sale is a can't-miss experience that delivers fresh drops each day alongside unexpected reveals including iconic enamelware, hand-painted ceramics, bold décor, seasonal must-haves and so much more. From the brand's signature 2-Quart Tea Kettles to the fan-favorite Courtly Check pattern, shoppers can scoop up coveted bestsellers and rare finds alike at incredible prices.

"Barn Sale brings our community together around the thrill of discovery where craftsmanship, creativity and unexpected finds meet," said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs. "From longtime collectors to first-time shoppers, the sale is an invitation to explore, celebrate and uncover something special at an incredible deal."

MacKenzie-Childs Silver, Gold, and Platinum Loyalty Members will receive VIP early access to the sale starting Wednesday, July 15, along with exclusive perks along the way. Not yet a member? Joining is quick, easy, and unlocks a whole new level of Barn Sale benefits. Visit www.mackenzie-childs.com/rewards to join today.

The 2026 Barn Sale starts Thursday, July 16 and runs through Monday, July 20, while supplies last. Shop online at www.mackenzie-childs.com or visit the Aurora and SoHo retail stores to discover extraordinary savings on MacKenzie-Childs favorites.

For real-time sale updates and details, customers can sign up for email and SMS notifications through the website and check out the MacKenzie-Childs Instagram at @mackenziechilds, TikTok at @officialmackenziechilds and Facebook at @MacKenzieChilds for additional updates and highlights. Please visit https://www.mackenzie-childs.com/barn-sale-fun.html for more information.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenziechilds.com.

SOURCE MacKenzie-Childs