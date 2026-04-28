MacKenzie-Childs Introduces Sky Check, a Bright and Breezy New Blue that Reimagines the Iconic Pattern

A soft blue hue that adds refined versatility and fresh color to the brand's beloved Check family

AURORA, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacKenzie-Childs, the artisan-driven American-heritage home décor brand, introduces its latest collection, Sky Check, a fresh and breezy interpretation of its iconic check pattern. Infused with soft blue hues and clean neutral creams, this uplifting new colorway evokes a sense of lightness and optimistic energy, offering a breezy, modern expression of the brand's celebrated design legacy. It's the color of open horizons, fresh starts, and boundless possibility: the antidote to the ordinary.

MacKenzie-Childs Sky Check Collection

Balancing airy blue tones with subtle, creamy undertones, Sky Check brings gentle inspiration while adding a refined brightness to the home. This sunny shade feels both soothing and expressive, light and buoyant, yet grounded in sophistication, perfect for every room in the home.

Designed to layer effortlessly with existing colorways, including Courtly Check, Sterling Check, and Rosy Check, Sky Check offers quiet versatility that is equally compelling styled on its own or mixed into a collected, pattern-forward table or space.

"Light, uplifting, and endlessly versatile, Sky Check captures a feeling of new beginnings," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "Its soft blue tones and airy presence brings an easy calm and fresh energy to every space."

The Sky Check collection spans more than 80 pieces across decorative and functional designs for kitchen, dining, and home décor, including legacy items and everyday essentials. Whether styled as a soft neutral or a gentle pop of color, Sky Check delivers a polished, joyful finish that feels right at home year-round.

To celebrate the new check, MacKenzie-Childs partnered with the Pantone Color Institute™, to develop a Pantone Marketing Chip, Sky Check, that defines the collection's signature hue. Building on the success of their previous collaboration, this bespoke shade translates Sky Check's soft blue palette into a globally recognized color symbol. "This light blue hue reflects the uplifting spirit at the heart of the Sky Check story," said Laurie Pressman , Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Evoking the clarity of open horizons and the optimism of new beginnings, it brings a sense of ease, lightness, and quiet energy into everyday spaces. Paired with MacKenzie-Childs' craftsmanship, it introduces a modern expression of luxury - transforming the familiar into something thoughtful, imaginative, and subtly celebratory."

Starting at $39.95, Sky Check is now available at mackenzie-childs.com, the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, Amazon Storefront, and select specialty retailers worldwide.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

SOURCE MacKenzie-Childs