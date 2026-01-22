MacKenzie-Childs Introduces Violet Check, the Next Chapter in Its Iconic Check Pattern Legacy

A modern, richly expressive new colorway debuts in the brand's beloved Check family

AURORA, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacKenzie-Childs, unveils Violet Check, a dreamy and ethereal new expression of its iconic check pattern and the latest chapter in the brand's celebrated design legacy. This new hue brings a wonderland of color to their signature checks, infusing modern elegance, whimsy, and expressive color into the brand's most beloved motif.

The Violet Check collection features decorative and functional pieces across kitchen, tabletop, décor, and legacy items, including the iconic 2-Quart Tea Kettle. Entry silhouettes such as mugs, canisters, and utensil holders make it easy to introduce the pattern into the home, while select accent groupings encourage effortless layering with existing favorites, including Rosy and Mocha Check.

Building on the heritage of the Check family, Violet Check feels both timeless and fresh for the changing seasons. Like the fan-favorite Rosy Check, the romantic and ethereal lavender palette offers a playful, yet sophisticated hue designed to mix, match, or stand confidently on its own, resulting in a versatile color story of bold, yet approachable, design. Perfect for interiors both classic and eclectic, Violet Check is a truly versatile shade that easily speaks to a variety of personal styles and aesthetics.

"The color violet has a way of feeling both soothing and inspiring at the same time," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "With Violet Check, we wanted to create a color story that sparks joy, invites creativity, and feels beautifully elevated, all while being playful and full of personality."

Designed to brighten kitchens, dining rooms, and entertaining spaces, the Violet Check collection adds light, artistry, and charm throughout the home. Perfect for lifting everyday moments in the winter months and welcoming the more joyful days of spring, the collection delivers a sense of delight and nostalgic comfort to daily living.

Starting at $39.95, Violet Check will be available January 22 on mackenzie-childs.com, the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, Amazon Storefront, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

