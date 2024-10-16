MacKenzie-Childs Launches First Ever Tea Kettle Collective Featuring Limited Edition Styles

The renowned home décor brand puts a spin on its iconic 2-Quart Tea Kettle with a series of artistically designed statement pieces

AURORA, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacKenzie-Childs, the artisan driven, American-heritage home décor brand, announces the debut of its first-ever Tea Kettle Collective – a limited-edition series of 15 exclusively designed tea kettles. Expanding on one of the brand's iconic and top-selling products, the 2-quart Tea Kettle, this exclusive series features a range of distinctive designs that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal for those who appreciate unique home décor items best described as traditional with a twist.

MacKenzie-Childs Tea Kettle Collective, Pretty as a Bow Kettle

Starting today through October 30, shoppers can look forward to a daily kettle reveal, both online and in-store. Kicking off the collective is the Pretty as a Bow Kettle – a chic, feminine and fun design adorned with bows, stripes and dots on a heavy-gauge steel underbody. This delightful kettle features a stylish wood handle and a dotted knob on the lid. Among the lineup, shoppers can look forward to highly requested designs including the handsome Sophisticheck, showcasing grey and bronze checks in a sleek design; the whimsical Butterfly, adorned with charming butterflies fit for a cottage core kitchen; and the playful Kiss Me, featuring pretty-in-pink lips that promise to add a sweet touch to any home.

"Our first ever Tea Kettle Collective thoughtfully reflects the diverse styles and personalities of our shoppers," says Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "The collection is not just about functionality; it's about celebrating the art of tea time in a way that's as unique as you are. Get ready to find the perfect kettle that resonates with your personal style and brightens your home!"

Each kettle tells its own story, inviting shoppers to express their individuality while adding a touch of charm to their kitchens. Crafted as statement pieces with a vibrant range of designs – from bright and bold patterns to subtle and sweet accents – there's a perfectly patterned kettle to charm any home.

Shop the exclusive Tea Kettle Collective online at http://www.mackenzie-childs.com/ and in-store, each priced at $169, while supplies last.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenziechilds.com.

